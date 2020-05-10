Tesla Owners & Shareholders Speak Out Against Alameda County

May 10th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Following the news from Elon Musk that Tesla will be filing a lawsuit against Alameda County’s unelected Interim Health Officer, who, seemingly against the wishes of the governor and president, believes that Tesla shouldn’t reopen until June first, Tesla owners and shareholders are speaking out against what they see as unfair treatment of Tesla by Alameda County.

Time for a lawsuit — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) May 9, 2020

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Erica Pan, Interim Health Officer for the Alameda County Public Health Department, told those attending an online town hall meeting yesterday that Alameda County is “still a little bit stricter” than the state’s approach to protecting public health. “We have not given the green light. We have been working with them looking at some of their safety plans. But no, we have not said that it is appropriate to move forward,” Pan said. When Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley asked Elon how the club could help, Elon asked them to voice their disagreement as strongly as possible.

Let’s do this family. Please voice your opinion here ASAP. https://t.co/Cjxcc7PObc https://t.co/ZiFBLMUNnL — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) May 9, 2020

So here’s the link to Alameda County to help @Tesla @elonmusk in a small grassroots sort of way. Here’s my responses. If 1000 Tesla twitter peeps did this, it would make an impact. https://t.co/S4h4zKMjln pic.twitter.com/Oq8NyvUJQ4 — TeslaChillMode #save🇹🇩 (@TeslaChillMode) May 9, 2020

This resulted in the rallying of Tesla supporters, owners, and shareholders from all over sharing their support for the electric car company — a company that is bent on changing the world for the better by creating vehicles that don’t contribute to smog and pollution, the same stuff that is linked with higher COVID-19 deaths. Think about it, a company that makes a car better, safer, and emissions-free is being prevented from operating due to a pandemic that has deaths linked to smog.

Fremont’s Mayor Lily Mei even shared a statement of support for Tesla. “As the local shelter-in-place order continues without provisions for major manufacturing activity, such as Tesla, to resume, I am growing concerned about the potential implications for our regional economy. We know many essential businesses have proven they can successfully operate using strict safety and social distancing practices. I strongly believe these same practices could be possible for other manufacturing businesses, especially those that are so critical to our employment base.”

As did the Mayor of Palo Alto, home of Tesla HQ:

Much appreciated, Mayor Fine! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Tesla is the biggest non-healthcare employer and taxpayer in Alameda county. The ignorant, unscientific actions by the unelected "Interim Health Officer" announced yesterday in an incoherent press conference are inflicting immense harm on Alameda county, Fremont and California. — 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝗹𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀 (@truth_tesla) May 9, 2020

As in many cases, when a community rallies to support something they all believe in, people take heed, as you can see in Texas Governor Abbot’s tweet above. It seems like he is all for Tesla relocating its headquarters to Texas. Also, it seems that Elon may have given away a major hint regarding where the next gigafactory will be. It just might be in Texas. If not, then why would Texas be considered as a possible new headquarters for Tesla? Just a thought, there.







