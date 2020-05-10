Here’s Everything We Know About The Tesla Battery Patent Filed Last Week

May 10th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Last November, Tesla filed for a patent on new battery cell technology that eliminates one or both of the electrical connections between the “jelly roll” inside and the containment cylinder on the outside. On May 7, the patent was published. According to a report by Yahoo Finance, the company said in its application:

“Current cells use a jelly-roll design in which the cathode, anode, and separators are rolled together and have a cathode tab and an anode tab to connect to the positive and negative terminals of the cell can. The path of the current necessarily travels through these tabs to connectors on the outside of the battery cell. However, ohmic resistance is increased with distance when current must travel all the way along the cathode or anode to the tab and out of the cell. Furthermore, because the tabs are additional components, they increase costs and present manufacturing challenges.”

Tesla calls the new battery technology a “Cell with a Tabless Electrode” and describes it as follows, “The cell includes a first substrate having a first coating disposed thereon, wherein a second portion of the first substrate at a proximal end along the width of the first substrate comprises a conductive material. An inner separator is disposed over the first substrate. A second substrate is disposed over the inner separator. The second substrate has a second coating disposed thereon. The first substrate, the inner separator, and the second substrate in a successive manner, the first substrate, the inner separator, and the second substrate are rolled about a central axis.”

Engineers in the group will enjoy perusing all 13 technical drawing explaining the tabless cell process included in the published patent. We have reproduced one of them above to whet your appetite. On May 7, Elon Musk took to Twitter to say the new technology is far more important than it may appear at first.

Way more important than it sounds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2020

