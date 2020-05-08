Tesla Model 3 Scores More Than 2× As Many Sales As BMW 3/4 Series In USA

May 8th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Just kidding. It’s the BMW 3 Series of course — but you basically have to include the 4 Series as well. From time to time, I like to compare Model 3 sales to BMW 3/4 Series sales in order to check in on this rivalry. Okay, there’s not really a rivalry or sales race between them these days, but there is a ratio. In the first quarter of 2020, the ratio was approximately 2.2 to 1 in the United States. The Model 3 had more than 2 times as many sales as the BMW 3 Series and 4 Series.

This follows the Model 3 outselling the BMW 3/4 Series by a ratio of about 2.3 to 1 in 2019, practically the same split.

For a quick comparison, here’s a look at some of the key specs and features of the the Model 3 and BMW 3 Series:

I’ve said it before, and no offense to BMW 3 Series buyers who didn’t know enough about the Model 3 to test drive one (I really wanted a BMW 3 Series once upon a time), but it’s hard to understand why anyone comparing the two models would end up choosing the 3 Series. Other matters not even addressed above are that 1) the Model 3 so far has a much better resale value and is expected to keep having a much better one, and 2) the operational costs of the Model 3 are generally far lower than the operational costs of the 3/4 Series.

I think BMW still benefits from greater consumer awareness and the firm’s long brand position at the top of the industry, particularly with the demographics more capable of buying a premium-class car.

