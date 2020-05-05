Elon Musk Says Video Conferencing Within A Tesla Is A Future Feature





May 5th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla is in the game and changing it while the game is being played — it’s a never-ending game that advances the way we drive and makes being in your car as convenient as being on your phone. My Twitter friend, Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, asked Elon if we could get video conferencing within a Tesla. Elon replied, “Yeah, definitely a future feature.”

Yeah, definitely a future feature — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

As many states continue to stay locked down due to Covid-19, video conferencing has been the key way of staying connected. Many have turned to Zoom for events. In time, perhaps there will be Tesla owners club events centered around Tesla’s own video conferencing feature. Not only would this help ease the pain of social distancing, but video conferencing while Supercharging would be a big productivity and flexibility bonus for some owners.

For sure, this feature will only be available when the car is in park initially, but if you think about the day when Tesla offers truly full self-driving vehicles (robotaxis), the feature becomes even more important.

yeah… badass… be able to see fellow owners icon light up green or yellow when available or away when near by and being able to messenger them or invite them to join and communicate. — MMAmusicTesla (@MMAmusicTesla) May 5, 2020

Another cool idea, as noted in the tweet above, would be a way for Tesla owners to connect with one another through some type of “nearby” feature. This should, of course, be done safely and with the owner’s permission. It would be a great way to link up with Tesla owners who are doing road trips, though.

What excites you about 2030? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2020

Elon Musk, always looking ahead, posed a question on Twitter the other day: “What excites you about 2030?” This question should reflect Tesla as well as SpaceX. By listening to his customers for tips and suggestions for making owning a Tesla more of an experience than just owning another car, it is exciting to think about where Tesla could be by 2030.

Sure, it will win several awards here and there, but the goals are to be completely self-driving and to improve the human experience.

The better and faster technology advances, hopefully, the smarter we can be as a species. Tesla, and other tech companies, in a sense just reflect us as human beings, our desires to improve. Think of it as art.

I hope that by 2030, more companies are rapidly advancing our transition to sustainability and helping end our reliance on oil and gas. Other than that, though, what do we want from 2030 tech?



