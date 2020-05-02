Overall Death Count Jumps Mysteriously In Countries Around The World — No Clear Explanation





May 2nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Apparently, countries around the world have seen their total death count jump mysteriously in recent weeks. There is no clear explanation for it. Some countries are going about their business as usual and seeing this spike, while other countries have enacted confusing “stay-at-home orders” and “social distancing guidelines” but have also seen the spikes in resident deaths.

Is it an alien invasion? Is it a new killer cockroach species? Is it the Joker zapping people through their TVs? There is no clarity at all on this. Some say it’s ghosts. Some think it’s an invisible “gyrus” or “virus” (I forget the word) that gets passed from person to person very easily, takes several days to manifest symptoms in its host human, can be spread from person to person in the meantime just from the spittle coming off of the infected humans’ breath, and results in a large variety of nasty health problems, even including death of course. But that just sounds like a wild, cooky inter-species conspiracy theory, doesn’t it?

Whatever the cause, there’s no denying that the number of human deaths have been increasing at a nearly unprecedented pace in the past month or two everywhere from Ecuador to Italy to the USA.

Two small journalistically oriented blogs, the Financial Times and the New York Times, have done the basic work of noting the trend.

The Financial Times collected data (numbers) on overall fatalities (deaths) in 14 countries. They found that there have been 122,000 more deaths across these 14 countries than the average of the previous 5 years for the month of March and part of April. Conspiracy theorists trying to track deaths from this supposed inter-species virus mentioned above had counted only 77,000 deaths from the invisible punk. Globally, they had counted 201,000 deaths, so if the same ratio of total extra deaths to “Covid-19” deaths remained true for the rest of the world outside of these 14 countries, there would be 318,000 deaths globally in these two months from Mr. Covid.

Just getting back to the basics and ignoring this Covid-19 conspiracy for a moment, here’s how much the total death count of these countries increased in March and part of April of 2020 compared to the average for March and the same part of April of 2015–2019:

Austria: +12%

Belgium: +60%

Denmark: +5%

England & Wales: +37%

France: +34%

Italy: +90%

Netherlands: +42%

Portugal: +10%

Spain: +51%

Sweden: +18%

Switzerland: +29%

13 other cities and countries combined: +49%

In the case of England and Wales, they had their deadliest week this century in April.

Aside from countries, here’s the result for some specific cities:

Guayas, Ecuador: +347%

Jakarta, Indonesia: +47%

Madrid, Spain: +161%

New York City, USA: +299%

London, UK: +96%

Bergamo, Italy: +463%

Île-de-France, France: +122%

Stockholm, Sweden: +75%

Due to the abnormally high number of deaths, there’s also some concern that fatalities are not being counted quickly enough for normal reporting, especially since so many are dying at home, and that the excess death counts will rise even further in time.

Focusing on the United States, the New York Times found very similar results looking at total death data from the first 3 months and 11 days of 2020. In the middle and end of March, deaths in numerous locations spiked. Narrowing in on the issue, the New York Times journalists write, “Total deaths in seven states that have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are nearly 50 percent higher than normal for the five weeks from March 8 through April 11, according to new death statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is 9,000 more deaths than were reported as of April 11 in official counts of deaths from the coronavirus.” I don’t know what this so-called “coronavirus” is, but it must be linked to the conspiracy theory about an invisible inter-species killer taking down all of these people and left un-apprehended. Here’s a screenshot from that article with more interesting data:

Again, more info can be found in these articles from the Financial Times and the New York Times.

There is major concern that these figures are all going to spike again if people go back to normal routines and mix with each other in the ways they were before this silent killer came along. On the other hand, people are running out of money and food from not working, and some governments have decided it’s not their duty to make sure people don’t go broke and die. So, we’re basically between an enormous rock and a totally bone-crushing hard place. Pick your preferred avenue of suffering and potential death. And just remember, in a world with “good times,” there are also “bad times.” Such is life.

Any other ideas for what is causing all of this excess death? Maybe “The Convergence?” Or Thanos? It’s really anyone’s guess at this point.



