Facing A Health Crisis, Cities Implore Courts To Limit Pollution


May 2nd, 2020 by  

Colored bike lane and biksharing station in NYC. Photo by Cynthia Shahan | CleanTechnica

Originally published on Nexus Media.
By Jeremy Deaton

Local leaders weigh in on a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from weakening regulations on power plants.

The coronavirus is a case study in the limits of federalism. Where the federal government has declined to gather and distribute masks, gloves and ventilators, states and cities have been forced to compete for medical supplies, paying exorbitant prices to secure needed equipment. Where the federal government has been slow to ramp up testing, states and cities are struggling to conduct tests at the scale required to reopen business.

 
 

Nexus Media: A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.


