4 Million Viewers Just Watched A Tesla-Centric Livestream In China





May 1st, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Redditor MediumEconomist shared in a post that 4 million viewers recently watched a “Tesla-centric livestream” in China. The show was an hour-long on the Taobao shopping platform and was aired on Tuesday afternoon.

Viya, an influencer on the platform, demonstrated Tesla’s features. Viya showed viewers the music player, how to work the air conditioner, and even climbed into the cargo space of a Model S. Those who tuned in were also able to book test drives through the Taobao site and sales reps would call them back within 48 hours to arrange the test drive.

China's Top Livestreaming Celebrity Viya Test Drives China-Made Tesla Model 3 on her show for 1 hour tomorrow. Now this is BIG NEWS for the Chinese Market! She is the Queen of Taobao previously helped @KimKardashian sell out their perfume within seconds in China 🇨🇳#Tesla $TSLA pic.twitter.com/1XSnJSo1Ua — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 #SaveChad (@JayinShanghai) April 27, 2020

Viya is well known for helping businesses sell out of their products pretty quickly on the Taobao shopping website. She’s helped Kim Kardashian sell out her perfume line in only a matter of seconds. Having her behind the Tesla brand just shows that Elon Musk made the right move when opening a factory in China. This is something we all knew regardless, yet this is just more proof of that. China is embracing Tesla with open arms.

While Tesla had to close down production here in the U.S. due to our lockdown, Gigafactory Shanghai reopened in the middle of the first quarter and helped make up for some of that loss. In fact, Tesla had a record quarter in Q1, and in China delivered over 11,000 vehicles in March.

Quick recap of original Tesla Master Plan & Master Plan Part Deux (which is almost done too) … “Only criticism, and it’s a fair one — sometimes I’m not on time. But: I get it done. The Tesla team gets it done.” — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/uYWgW316BO — Viv 🐉 (@flcnhvy) April 25, 2020

Although Tesla doesn’t pay for advertising, Elon Musk supports those who share their love for the brand. Billy Crammer, who has done an awesome video for my jewelry, is well known for some of his beautiful spec ads (see one below). Viv has also compiled beautiful SpaceX and Tesla ads as well (see above). The Tesla and SpaceX communities love to express their creativity and love for the brand. This just proves Elon Musk right on a claim he has noted many times — Tesla doesn’t need to advertise.

👍 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2020

While 4 million enjoyed the Tesla-centric livestream, many of those millions will tell their friends, family, and colleagues about Tesla. They will go on to buy Tesla vehicles and, like with what has happened in the U.S. and other parts of the world, Tesla will continue to have record sales. This is just one more reason why legacy automakers are afraid of Tesla. It’s creating products that not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but they’re products that people love and enjoy beyond any cars before.



