  
   

#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Cars

Published on May 1st, 2020 | by Johnna Crider

0

4 Million Viewers Just Watched A Tesla-Centric Livestream In China


May 1st, 2020 by  

Redditor MediumEconomist shared in a post that 4 million viewers recently watched a “Tesla-centric livestream” in China. The show was an hour-long on the Taobao shopping platform and was aired on Tuesday afternoon.

Viya, an influencer on the platform, demonstrated Tesla’s features. Viya showed viewers the music player, how to work the air conditioner, and even climbed into the cargo space of a Model S. Those who tuned in were also able to book test drives through the Taobao site and sales reps would call them back within 48 hours to arrange the test drive.

Viya is well known for helping businesses sell out of their products pretty quickly on the Taobao shopping website. She’s helped Kim Kardashian sell out her perfume line in only a matter of seconds. Having her behind the Tesla brand just shows that Elon Musk made the right move when opening a factory in China. This is something we all knew regardless, yet this is just more proof of that. China is embracing Tesla with open arms.

While Tesla had to close down production here in the U.S. due to our lockdown, Gigafactory Shanghai reopened in the middle of the first quarter and helped make up for some of that loss. In fact, Tesla had a record quarter in Q1, and in China delivered over 11,000 vehicles in March.

Although Tesla doesn’t pay for advertising, Elon Musk supports those who share their love for the brand. Billy Crammer, who has done an awesome video for my jewelry, is well known for some of his beautiful spec ads (see one below). Viv has also compiled beautiful SpaceX and Tesla ads as well (see above). The Tesla and SpaceX communities love to express their creativity and love for the brand. This just proves Elon Musk right on a claim he has noted many times — Tesla doesn’t need to advertise.

While 4 million enjoyed the Tesla-centric livestream, many of those millions will tell their friends, family, and colleagues about Tesla. They will go on to buy Tesla vehicles and, like with what has happened in the U.S. and other parts of the world, Tesla will continue to have record sales. This is just one more reason why legacy automakers are afraid of Tesla. It’s creating products that not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but they’re products that people love and enjoy beyond any cars before. 
 

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.


Tags: , , , , ,


About the Author

is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, and Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2020   CleanTechnica



Back to Top ↑