Opel Vivaro-e Gets More Range, London Study Finds Lower Costs For Electric Delivery Trucks





April 30th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Opel (aka Vauxhall to readers in the UK) has upgraded the battery capacity of its Vivaro-e electric cargo vans. The standard battery is still 50 kWh, which gives a range of 230 km WLTP, but the new 75 kWh battery option boosts range to 330 km WLTP, according to Electrive. The Vivaro-e is equipped with a 100 kW electric motor and has liquid cooling for the battery. The powertrain is based on the PSA CMP platform.

Opel says the 50 kWh battery can be charged to 80% in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. The larger 75 kWh battery takes 45 minutes for a similar charge. A 7.4 kW single phase onboard charger is standard with an 11 kW 3 phase onboard charger optional.

Built on the same assembly line as the diesel powered Vivaro, the electric version will offer plenty of ways for customers to configure their vehicles to meet their needs. It will come in three lengths, ranging from 4.6 meters to 5.3 meters, with a variety of body styles. In addition to a standard van, the Vivaro-e will also be available as a transporter, double cab, passenger van, or as a platform suitable for custom built bodies. It will be the first electric van with the ability to tow a trailer up to 1,000 kg.

Opel will start taking orders for the Vivaro-e in June with first deliveries to begin in the fall. Prices have not yet been announced.

City Of London Completes Electric Van Study

The City of London has recently completed a 2.5-year-long study designed to determine how electric delivery vans can reduce congestion and air pollution. The study involved electric vans from Nissan and BD Auto that were specially modified to carry twice as much cargo as a normal van in an effort to reduce the number of trips taken each day within the city. The study included smart chargers at transportation hubs to coordinate charging times with grid capacity.

The major findings of the study are as follows:

The trial electric vans, with their larger payload volumes, delivered on average 30% more parcels per week compared to the smaller vehicles.

The overall electricity cost for charging up the trial vans was 75% less than the fuel costs to run their diesel equivalents (2019 costs)

(2019 costs) The trial electric vans used five times less energy per km than their diesel equivalents.

than their diesel equivalents. Smart charging reduced the grid connection size (kVA capacity) needed to accommodate the trial fleet by over 100%. The use of smart charging reduces the grid and operational charges associated with operating the trial fleet.

The full study is available from the City of London at Datastore.



