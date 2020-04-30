Bollinger Unveils First Class 3 Electric Truck Chassis





April 30th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

As we reported in March, Bollinger Motors says the Class 3 electric truck chassis it developed for its SUV and pickup truck models is ideal for a variety of commercial truck applications. “When we first built our Class 3 B1, we knew there was a commercial aspect to the platform. Not only cab-on-chassis, but entirely new truck bodies can fit on our E-Chassis, and help propel the world to all electric that much faster,” founder Robert Bollinger says.

In the truck world, it is not unusual for a manufacturer to produce a rolling chassis that other companies create bespoke bodies for, which suit the needs of commercial truck buyers who need a cargo van, stake body, airport shuttle, or other vehicle. Back in the day, a modified version of the Ford Model T was used to make tow trucks, oil trucks, tractor trailer rigs, and school buses.

In a press release dated April 30, the company has revealed a two-door and a four-door design for such commercial truck conversions. “The Bollinger B2 Chassis Cab’s unique features — including the 5,000 lb. payload and large energy source to power tools — make it perfect for businesses, small and large,” says CEO Robert Bollinger. “Commercial fleets will be able to reduce their overall cost of operation while buying a truck designed, engineered, and built in the USA. The B2CC is an ideal option for municipalities, parks services, emergency response vehicles, airports, construction, landscaping, electricians, plumbers, security, non-tactical military, and more.”

Some of the features of the B2 chassis include

Various wheelbase lengths, based on desired customization

Patent-pending passthrough for storage of long items

120 kWh battery pack

All-wheel drivetrain

All-terrain capabilities

Dual motor

Portal gear hubs

5,000 lb. payload

Ultra-low center of gravity

Hydraulic anti-lock power brakes (ABS)

Electronic traction control

Electronic stability control

Hydraulic power steering

Hydro-pneumatic self-leveling suspension

Independent front and rear suspension

10kw on-board charger/inverter

Complete power system controls, configurable to given vehicle application

Integrated thermal-management system

The company says the B2 chassis will be available to commercial outfitters in late 2021 in both full cab and cutaway cab configurations. No pricing details have been disclosed at this time.

Trucks are responsible for more carbon and particulate pollution than their numbers would suggest, as the NRDC pointed out recently. It’s all well and good that Tesla is leading the way forward on electric automobiles, but converting commercial trucks to electricity will pay enormous dividends primarily because trucks are in service more hours of the day and tend to be powered by diesel engines that spew air pollution in their wake every mile they travel.

If the Bollinger chassis is affordable, it could be a big step forward in transitioning the medium duty truck segment to all electric powertrains, saving fleets money on fuel and maintenance expenses while helping lower atmospheric pollution that has a negative impact on human health and the environment.



