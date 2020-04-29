Tesla Model Y Webinar With Owner Of Full Tesla S-3-X-Y Lineup — CleanTechnica Special





April 29th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The hottest vehicle on the market today is, without dispute unless you belong to the $TSLAQ cult, the Tesla Model Y. It’s basically a new and improved Tesla Model 3, previously the hottest vehicle on the planet, in the form factor half the population wants — SUV/CUV.

We’ve been eager to accumulate as much info as possible about the Model Y and redistribute it amongst the oodles of physically isolated humanoids around the globe who want more insight into the LeBron James of vehicles. Since millions of people have experienced other Tesla vehicles, some of the most important questions for us have been, “How does it compare to the Model 3? How does it compare to the Model Y? How does it compare to the Model X?” Luckily, we know someone who has owned all of these vehicles. Furthermore, he knows them in perhaps more detail than anyone outside of Tesla, as he’s cofounder and chief engineer at leading Tesla aftermarket company EV Annex. That’s the dude pictured above, standing like a good Western cowboy hero in the middle of his new Model Y and Model X — Roger Pressman.

We’re lucky enough to be friends with Roger and his son Matt Pressman, another cofounder at EV Annex, and lined up another special webinar for CleanTechnica supporters. If you support the work CleanTechnica is doing by contributing at least $3, you’re free to join the webinar this coming Friday, May 1, at 3:00 pm Eastern Time (Florida time). We will also include the opportunity for extensive Q&A.

Since EV Annex is a big Tesla aftermarket supply company and Roger has surely been picking apart every part of his Model Y looking for ways to improve it, I’m sure that he will have a lot of interesting details to share, and if you have specific questions in mind, you will also have the opportunity to get some unique insight into some of the most detailed components of the electric SUV. Perhaps we can also get some sneak previews on aftermarket products they are developing, and you can submit your own desires face to face (well, as face to face as it gets in the Zoom era).

I think my biggest question is still how the Model Y feels to drive compared to the Model 3, Model X, and Model S. Naturally, nothing beats driving the vehicle myself to understand that, but until then, I’m hoping to get some thorough, eloquent descriptions from Roger in order to help explain the feeling as well as words can.

Supporting CleanTechnica is not just about special access to webinars, though. As you know, the media business is the best place to get rich. Just kidding. The media industry is an extremely challenging, cut-throat industry that has been hammered by abundant free content stemming from a mind boggling level of democratization in publishing. If you think the work we offer readers every day is useful and interesting, consider that we have a lot of expenses to pay in order to bring that to you and $ per million views is quite low. Media businesses have realized that support from regular readers/viewers is critical to sustaining our work, raising our level of work, increasing our output, and fulfilling our role in society. If you can contribute a few bucks, that’s hugely appreciated.

In any case, if you want to learn more about the Model Y, I don’t think you have a better opportunity at that unless you can get in one for a test drive or Elon Musk decides to share more info on Twitter/YouTube.

