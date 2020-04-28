Tesla Owners Step Up To Make Birthday Wishes Come True Around US & Canada





April 28th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla owners in Utah united recently to make a special trip for a little girl on her birthday. Lisa, who had just turned six, is a huge Tesla fan. Her mother posted a unique request on the Tesla Owners Utah Facebook page last week. Her request was that if there were any kind Tesla owners who would drive by her house on Lisa’s birthday.

We made the local news! Thanks to our club members who made it out for this special event! (And @TaunStewart for the drone footage!) @tesla @elonmusk @KSLcom pic.twitter.com/2Wl4kPTRQd — Tesla Owners Utah (@TeslaOwnersUtah) April 27, 2020

Not only did local Tesla owners show up to give a very special birthday girl her very own parade, but the local police and fire department came by as well. This was a beautiful way to celebrate a birthday during this time of social distancing. This also helped one little girl feel very special on her special day.

A woman posted in the Utah Tesla owners club on Facebook that her daughter is a big Tesla fan and asked if someone with a Tesla would like to drive by and wish her daughter happy b-day Instead over 25+ Tesla’s showed up! What a community. https://t.co/QhCdfdQtHB — Maria (@kalltvatten) April 26, 2020

Our club made the news! I love our @tesla club! This was such an awesome event, and it was a pleasure being part of it. @elonmusk https://t.co/CUd6uyaWyX — Megan Gale Adams (@megangale) April 27, 2020

Believe it or not, this isn’t the only event where Tesla owners are making special birthday surprises. In Plano, Texas, a mom dressed up her Model 3 for a drive-by birthday parade for one of her son’s 4th-grade friends. “Everyone smiles extra when they see a Tesla,” she tweeted.

Had fun with my kiddos today dressing up our #model3 for a drive-by birthday “parade” for one of my son’s 4th grade friends. Everyone smiles extra when they see a @Tesla 🎉 😁@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/h0Hq9ieV3X — tesla girl in texas 🌊 (@sweeterneet) April 7, 2020

In Canada earlier this month, a young boy named Hudson turned 10 and was unable to have his party a special way. His parents also asked for local Tesla owners to drive by and honk. The members of the Tesla Owners Club of Vancouver Island made that happen. One of the owners of a Model X did that special dance for Hudson. Well, the Tesla danced.

Today was Hudson’s 10th birthday. Since he couldn’t have his party, his parents asked for #Tesla’s to drive by and honk. @TeslaOwnersVI members had cars coming by all day. I made it the same time as @Temptabundus (red) and @tesla_tours who did #ModelX dance. Happy bday Hudson! pic.twitter.com/UeKihL0mzL — Drive Tesla Canada 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) April 2, 2020

In St. Louis, a father asked local Tesla owners to parade by his house for his son’s birthday. “36 kind strangers from all over the St. Louis area showed up and made his day. Proving Tesla and Elon Musk built more than a car. It’s a community,”

My son is a huge @Tesla fan. For his birthday i asked if a few owners could parade by our house. 36 kind strangers from all over the St. Louis area showed up and made his day. Proving @Tesla @elonmusk built more than a car. It’s a community ⚡️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jg5LewCLJk — Rick Delashmit (@spotn00b) April 25, 2020

Rick firstly Happy Birthday to your SON. Tesla Community are fantastic bunch of guys. Not stuck up at all. So pleased for your son, and happy with the beautiful souls that took part in the celebrations. It's official ♡♡Elon's vibes♡♡ is pread across globe. https://t.co/XKwVYglMU7 — Milagrin (@Milagrin9) April 26, 2020

The Tesla community is one of the most generous, kindest, and accepting out there. I remember when I first started interacting with them on Twitter. It was after Elon Musk shared my blog, commented on my Medium article, and encouraged me when I was at my lowest. This community is a reflection of not just him, but each other.

Someone once told me that like attracts like, and this has been proven true with this online community that spans the globe while connecting one another regionally. I’ve connected with many members here in Louisiana and also became friends with many members all around the world. In fact, it was the community that kept me sane and grounded during very hard times.

Community is something we all need right now — especially while millions are social distancing. Connection is so important, and these birthday drive-bys just show how heartfelt these connections are in this wonderful community. One thing for sure is that you don’t have to be within six feet of someone to touch their heart with your kindness.



