7-Seat Tesla Model Y Deliveries May Begin This Quarter





April 27th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

A Canadian Tesla owner who purchased the Tesla Model Y with 7 seats has reportedly received a phone call from Tesla asking if he would be ready to take delivery of this Model Y in the second quarter of 2020.

Just got a call from @tesla asking if I would be ready to take delivery of my 7 SEATER model Y in Q2!! — HandyTSLA (@handytsla) April 27, 2020

Lol. I’m prepared to take delivery of one of them in Q2, preferably the 7 seater. The 7 seater is thousands less than the 5 seater as I ordered it on reveal day. Both performance performance versions. — HandyTSLA (@handytsla) April 27, 2020

I have a reservation for both a 5 seater and a 7 seater. He asked if I was prepared to take delivery of both. I guess they have done some retooling! — HandyTSLA (@handytsla) April 27, 2020

It’s not yet confirmed which directions some of the seats will face (front-facing as in the prototype or rear-facing like in the older Model S, for example). One would assume they face forward since that’s how Tesla showed the vehicle at its reveal, but people were not allowed to sit in the back and photos indicated there wasn’t much room back there.

Therefore, several people, including big-named experts like Sandy Munro, have conjectured that the third row may face backwards, sacrificing trunk space. The tweet below shows how rear-facing seats could look/fit in a Model Y.

Tesla Model Y third row seat test explores options for a comfortable 7-seat setup https://t.co/YH3Xx0Pgdl pic.twitter.com/diGMceTDqN — Tesflow (@tesflowtravel) April 22, 2020

While the author of the article on Teslarati pointed out that the seating arrangement and final setup for the Model Y’s third-row seats are not available yet, he shared a video by Tesla enthusiast DÆrik, who tested some of the options that Tesla might release for the Model Y. DÆrik owns a Model Y and a Model S, and once owned a Model X. Even though he no longer has the Model X, he did have two rows of seats remaining from it and decided to see if he could use them in the Model Y to see how the third row could fit.

In a presentation for CleanTechnica, Dick Amacher, a Model Y and Model 3 owner, and a former GM EV1 engineer, also shared this idea, which Sandy Munro later included in a video of his own.

Yes, Dick was kind enough to surprise us with a CleanTechnica shirt in this pic.

Getting back to the news of the day, when asked for more details on his delivery location, HandyTSLA confirmed that he is in Toronto.

Many are waiting to see how 7 seats fit in the Model Y and whether or not it’s comfortable and spacious enough for them. Either way, it’s exciting to see these deliveries being planned. No doubt, there will be many happy owners.

Congratulations on your coming Tesla, HandyTSLA dude!



