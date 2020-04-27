  
   

Published on April 27th, 2020 | by Johnna Crider

7-Seat Tesla Model Y Deliveries May Begin This Quarter


April 27th, 2020 by  

A Canadian Tesla owner who purchased the Tesla Model Y with 7 seats has reportedly received a phone call from Tesla asking if he would be ready to take delivery of this Model Y in the second quarter of 2020.

It’s not yet confirmed which directions some of the seats will face (front-facing as in the prototype or rear-facing like in the older Model S, for example). One would assume they face forward since that’s how Tesla showed the vehicle at its reveal, but people were not allowed to sit in the back and photos indicated there wasn’t much room back there.

Tesla Model Y Interior

Photo by Paul Fosse/CleanTechnica

“The way the 2nd row seats are set, there are only about 2 inches of space between the 2nd row and 3rd row seats. The driver said the adjustment mechanism for the 2nd row seats had been disabled.” — Paul Fosse/CleanTechnica

Therefore, several people, including big-named experts like Sandy Munro, have conjectured that the third row may face backwards, sacrificing trunk space. The tweet below shows how rear-facing seats could look/fit in a Model Y.

While the author of the article on Teslarati pointed out that the seating arrangement and final setup for the Model Y’s third-row seats are not available yet, he shared a video by Tesla enthusiast DÆrik, who tested some of the options that Tesla might release for the Model Y. DÆrik owns a Model Y and a Model S, and once owned a Model X. Even though he no longer has the Model X, he did have two rows of seats remaining from it and decided to see if he could use them in the Model Y to see how the third row could fit.

In a presentation for CleanTechnica, Dick Amacher, a Model Y and Model 3 owner, and a former GM EV1 engineer, also shared this idea, which Sandy Munro later included in a video of his own.

Yes, Dick was kind enough to surprise us with a CleanTechnica shirt in this pic.

Getting back to the news of the day, when asked for more details on his delivery location, HandyTSLA confirmed that he is in Toronto.

Many are waiting to see how 7 seats fit in the Model Y and whether or not it’s comfortable and spacious enough for them. Either way, it’s exciting to see these deliveries being planned. No doubt, there will be many happy owners.

Congratulations on your coming Tesla, HandyTSLA dude! 
 

