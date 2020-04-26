Tesla Q1 Earnings Call On April 29th — Here’s Where To Get “Front-Row Tickets”





April 26th, 2020 by Chanan Bos

The past few months have been quite a roller-coaster for everyone and we have yet to see how far along we are on this ride or whether we take the world for a second round. In March, the Dow Jones and the NASDAQ lost more than 30% of their value. By today, they regained half of that, but no one knows what the long-term effects will be. Some suffered less than others, among those is Tesla.

It is often argued what the most important metric in the quarterly financial report is. Despite the pandemic, in Q1 the company managed to produce almost as many vehicles as it did the quarter before — it was just unable to deliver many of them. So in the short-term the numbers will fall short of Wall Street’s original estimates, but considering that the vehicles are there, just waiting on parking lots to be switched from physical assets to revenue when delivered, the long-term outlook for Tesla is quite positive. Something that cannot be said for a lot of other automakers.

Tesla has announced that its earnings call will take place on April 29th at 3:30pm PST/6:30pm EST. As always, CleanTechnica will be there to stream it live with all the bells and whistles you have come to expect of our livestreams, and maybe even some more. Here is the link to our livestream, and it’s also embedded below. Just make sure click that set reminder button and if you haven’t already subscribed to our channel, we recommend it. We also now have a 10–20 minute long weekly news show to help you catch up on the newest in cleantech.

Below is our latest weekly cleantech news broadcast.





