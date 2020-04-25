KIA Teases 800 Volt 300 Mile EV With 25 Minute Recharge Time





April 25th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

KIA and corporate cousin Hyundai build some efficient EVs that challenge industry leaders like Tesla. Yes, Elon an his minions are miles ahead in self-driving tech, but the Hyundai Kona EV and KIA Niro EV are world class cars that come close to meeting Elon’s plea to other manufacturers to build compelling electric cars.

The problem is, KIA and Hyundai don’t have a dedicated battery electric platform. Both the Kona and Niro share their underpinnings with hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. A pure battery electric car may be coming soon from KIA, however. Recently, Hyundai said it is planning to bring two new all electric models — the 45 Concept and the Prophesy Concept — to market this year and next. Both will be built on the company’s new Electric Global Modular Platform known internally as E-GMP.

Green Car Reports says Neil Dunlop, KIA’s public relations manager, and Steve Kosowski, its manager of long range product strategy, have revealed that an all-electric SUV based on the E-GMP chassis is likely to arrive in America in 2021, although it may appear in other markets such as Europe first. They suggest the car will have an 800 volt electrical system, 300 miles of range, and a recharge time of just 20 minutes using a high power DC charger.

Kosowski says the EV will have “a crossover design that really blurs the boundaries between passenger cars, CUVs, crossovers…it’s a little bit car, it’s a little bit crossover.” One wonders how close it will be to the forthcoming Hyundai 45 Concept, which is said to be going on sale before the end of this year. Squint at the photos of the KIA Imagine Concept and the Hyundai 45 Concept. Is there a family resemblance?

Of lesser interest to CleanTechnica readers is a suggestion that KIA will bring a dedicated PHEV model to America sometime soon. Details are non-existent, but the announcement suggests the car will not also be offered as a hybrid or a battery electric. Whether that is a big deal for EV shoppers is unclear.

KIA says it will invest $25 billion to develop electric cars between now and 2025, when it plans to have 11 battery electric models for sale. That’s encouraging news. If there is any critique that can be leveled against the company so far with regards to its EV program, it is that its offerings are not available in many markets and in critically short supply in places where it is sold. It’s all well and good to talk about what you are going to do, KIA. Now DO it!



