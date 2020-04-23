Investment Wizard Hiromichi Mizuno Joins Tesla’s Board Of Directors





April 23rd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Hiromichi Mizuno has just joined Tesla as both a member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

In a recent filing in an SEC Form 8-K, Tesla announced that, “On and effective as of April 23, 2020, the authorized number of directors on the Board of Directors (The “Board”) of Tesla, Inc. (“tesla”) was increased from nine to ten. Hiromichi Mizuno was appointed to serve as a member of the Board as well as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.”

Mizuno has previously worked with Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, where he managed the largest pension investment fund in the world: a fund totaling $1.5 trillion. He was both Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer.

Mizuno’s career in finance and investment has spanned many cities across the globe: Tokyo, London, New York, Hong Kong, and Silicon Valley.

TechCrunch writes that Tesla’s newest board member has a long stance against short selling and is a longtime opponent of it. Mizuno also promoted environmental, social, and good governance practices during his time with Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund. His gift of challenging short selling is just a sweet bonus for Tesla, since short sellers do more than just short Tesla’s stock — they spend a great deal of time and resources attempting to smear Tesla’s reputation.

Serious BOD upgrade for Tesla. This guy is the real deal. “Tesla has added Hiromichi Mizuno as a new member to its board of directors and audit committee — the former chief investment officer of Japan’s $1.5 trillion pension fund…” $tsla #Japan https://t.co/nLPatbHjHN — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) April 23, 2020

Tesla [TSLA] short sellers target Tesla customers on Twitter, harass fans and shareholders, and some have even campaigned against users to the point where Twitter deletes their accounts. (Raises hand.) Muzino’s not popular among those who believe that short selling is good for the market. We’ll see if he has any solutions for the rowdy TSLA short sellers.

For joining the board, Mizuno will receive an initial award of an option to purchase 2,778 shares of Tesla’s common stock on June 18, 2020. And since he will also be serving on the audit committee, he will get another initial award of an option to purchase 4,000 shares of Tesla’s common stock.

Excited to see Hiro Mizuno joining Tesla Board of Directors. Great choice Tesla! 🚘 He ran Japan’s $1.6tn pension fund. Mizuno put a squeeze on short

sellers. Investors are considering following his lead. “I never met a short seller who has a long-term perspective.” pic.twitter.com/5OhwiJFpzP — K10✨©️ (@Kristennetten) April 23, 2020

This will definitely bode very well for Tesla — both the company and those of us who support it, whether we are shareholders, owners, fans, or all of the above.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.



