Triton Model H Electric SUV — 1,500 HP, 700 Miles, 26,000 Lb Towing Capacity

April 19th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

What do you get when you cross the looks of a Chevy Suburban with the styling of a diesel locomotive? Say hello to the Triton Model H, a proposed all-electric SUV from a New Jersey company founded in 2012 with the goal of changing how the world creates, stores, and distributes electrical energy. Somewhere along the line, being immersed in solar power led founder Himanshu Patel and his team to turn their attention to electric automobiles.

Originally, the focus was on building a sports cars, but a quick scan of the market convinced Patel that it would be better to concentrate on a segment of the market that sells millions of vehicles a year rather than on one with annual sales in the dozens.

The result is the Triton Model H, an absolute beast of a truck with room for 8, a storage capacity of 200 cubic feet, 1,000 horsepower, a towing capacity of 15,400 lb, and a range of 500 miles from a 150 kWh battery. Not enough to pique your interest? Go for the Triton Model H Performance and get a 200 kWh battery, 700 miles of range, a towing capacity of 26,000 lb, and 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. For a vehicle that tips the scales at 7,700 lb, that is some “Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!” acceleration.











Triton tells Autoblog the vehicle is powered with a battery pack featuring its own proprietary technology that includes a vehicle-to-home function for powering your house during a power outage. The vehicles will ride on an air suspension that automatically adjusts to driving conditions and will feature computer-controlled vent louvers to manage cooling and improve aerodynamics — although, how much help they will be is questionable when it comes to pushing a brick through the air. The Triton Model H will come with a 10 year, 150,000 mile warranty.

Solar Panels?

A solar energy company should include solar panels in the roof, shouldn’t it? After all, it is nearly 19 feet long. There is enough acreage on the room for a 700 watt solar system — more than enough to run the A/C when the vehicle is parked or add a few extra miles to its range. The company tells Autoblog that’s an improvement that could find its way into production in the future.

You can reserve a Triton Model H right now on the company website. Although, when they will be available to the public is anybody’s guess. Patel says he is considering manufacturing the vehicles in India, where production costs are lower.

Speaking of costs, the base version of the Triton Model H will sell for $140,000 and the performance variant will set you back $180,000. Early birds can get the upgraded Performance version for the same price as the base model for a limited time, according to the company.

Is Triton For Real?

The world of automobiles is filled with startups promising the latest and greatest electric cars of all time — soon. Frankly, almost everything needed to build an automobile is available from thousands of parts suppliers around the world. Some of them will even build the car for you if you don’t happen to have a factory of your own sitting around idle. However, not many startups get to market, let alone volume production.

It is impossible to predict which of these startups will flourish and which will sink below the waves, never to be heard from again. The Triton Model H is one helluva a vehicle that should prove attractive to some buyers. Will it every actually get built? “We’ll see,” said the Zen master.



