Fisker Reveals Its Answer To The Tesla Cybertruck





April 19th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Fisker has taken the wraps off a ruggedized version of its Ocean electric SUV it calls the Force-E. According to Forbes, the Force-E is “an extreme off-road” package that includes a 300 horsepower all-wheel drive powertrain that offers more torque than the standard Ocean. Other than that, it has been given the full “The Rubicon Trail ain’t got nuthin’ I can’t handle” off-road treatment — a raised heavy duty suspension, big knobbly tires mounted on tough looking wheels, a scuff plate to protect the front suspension, a roof rack with integrated off road lights, and tow hooks sprouting from every corner.

There are other delights as well — AC outlets for plugging in power tools miles from civilization, a fresh water tank accessible from outside the vehicle, virtually indestructible upholstery and interior trim, and a full-size spare integrated into the hood in lieu of a frunk.











The company is pitching the Force-E package as more than an ultra-tough looking setup for those who like to go out into the boonies and drink lite beer on the weekends. It thinks it will appeal to search and rescue services, utility companies, and others whose daily existence requires venturing far from the nearest paved road.

In a press release, Fisker says, “The Force-E package was initiated to cover market segments including rescue vehicles, military personnel movements on military bases, police vehicles, municipalities and international organizations promoting a cleaner planet. Over 22,000 people from 116 countries have shown interest in the 2022 Fisker Ocean EV, with majority of paid reservations coming from North America,” the company says. The Force-E package itself has gotten “an overwhelming number of inquiries,” according to Fisker. No pricing information has been provided by the company at this time.

The Fisker Ocean is scheduled to start deliveries next year, with full production coming in 2022 — just in time to run head on into the Tesla Cybertruck, which also will offer some sterling off-road capabilities. The Fisker Force-E looks like a bulked up conventional car, while the Cybertruck looks like something left over from the set of the last Mad Max movie with a dash of Lost In Space thrown in for good measure. Fisker says it has 22,000 expressions of interest. Tesla says it has 250,000 paid reservations.

The Fisker Ocean Force-E is actually quite appealing if you are into the off-road scene. The question now is whether the company can actually produce any vehicles. There have been years of talk, promises, hints, and hype. Now it’s time to put up or shut up, and may the best truck win.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.



