Did You See This At The Tesla Cybertruck Reveal?





April 18th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The Tesla Cybertruck reveal showed us quite a lot of good things — not just the Cybertruck and the ATV. Tesla knows how to put on a show when it comes to showing off its hottest products. While those of us at home were following the Twitter feeds of our friends attending the Tesla Cybertruck reveal and being dazzled by the laser lights, Tesla showed us something that many have missed — until our favorite Frunkpuppy advocate shared something on Twitter.

Has anyone discussed this #cybertruck pic from the reveal? Can’t tell what is happening. It seems to have the storage sails open, the gate down, and maybe something on top? pic.twitter.com/eZfpRgH1cP — 🐶Earl of Frunkpuppy🐶 (@28delayslater) April 5, 2020

The image Earl shared was one that could be seen when Elon Musk was on stage glancing back at the cracked windows under a sign that declared it was “Ready for Anything.”

Cybertruck Owners Club had plenty to say as well. In the above image shared in the forum, you can see that to the right, the top image is that of a Cybertruck with what looked like a ladder attached to it. Beneath that was a Cybertruck with a trailer. Cybertruck Owners Club, a place where I often lurk quietly, shared this blown up image below. If you zoom in, you can clearly see what could be a ladder rack and tools charging in the bed of the Cybertruck.

User ModelAZ then shared a graphic of what the Cybertruck could look like with a ladder rack. Sharing the graphic, ModelAZ posted that, “It’s going to be the most futuristic ladder carrying pickup ever.” Click the link to check out the cool design idea.

What’s clear to see is that Tesla will most likely have a lot of accessories for the Cybertruck. Underneath all of the dazzling lights and enthusiastic customers, fans, and shareholders, we have a movement for clean energy, and this is the beauty of it all. With the Cybertruck, and any other Tesla product, it’s okay to be a car enthusiast without feeling bad about how cars affect the environment. I wonder what else we may have overlooked at the Tesla Cybertruck reveal.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.



