India Moves Ahead With New Renewable Energy Transmission Projects





April 10th, 2020 by Saurabh

India’s mega plans to expand transmission infrastructure to support upcoming and planned renewable energy projects continues to take shape.

The government-owned REC Transmission Projects Company Limited (RECTPCL) recently approved setting up seven transmission projects to support renewable energy parks in various parts of the country. The company has approved plans to set up seven different special purpose vehicles to set up these transmission projects.

One of these projects will come up in the western state of Maharashtra to support 1 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity. Another project is to be commissioned in Madhya Pradesh for 2.5 gigawatts of capacity. Two projects, each of 2.5 gigawatts, will be commissioned in the southern state of Karnataka. Three projects will be located in northwestern state of Rajasthan to support the transmission of 8.1 gigawatts of capacity from renewable energy projects.

These transmission projects are believed to be part of the green energy corridors program through which the government plans to set up dedicated transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects. These projects are expected to come up near regions with high potential of solar and wind energy generation.

Once these SPVs are created, RECTPCL will likely float tenders for setting up these projects. The tenders will be open to public as well as private sector companies. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a government-owned company, is the most dominant transmission company in India. However, some private sector companies, too, have bagged some projects in the recent past.





