KIA & Electrify America Team Up For Fast Charging





April 8th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

KIA and Electrify America are teaming up to provide owners of the KIA Niro EV with a simple, easy to use charging experience when away from home. Called KIA Select, it provides immediate access to Electrify America’s DC fast charging network for one flat rate charge of 35 cents per minute.

To put that into perspective, assume you pull up to an EA fast charger in your KIA Niro EV and plug in for 30 minutes. Your total cost to use the system will be a little more than $10.00 — or less than half what you would spend to put gas in a conventional car. (You mileage may vary. See dealer for details. In today’s topsy turvey world, oil companies may soon be paying drivers to take excess gasoline off their hands.)

The Kia Select program is designed specifically to meet the unique charging characteristics of the Niro EV. It waives any per session charges and has no subscription fees for those who choose to participate.

“Electrify America has worked closely with Kia Motors America to develop a pricing program that recognizes the unique charging profile of the Kia Niro EV, and enhances the charging experience of Niro EV drivers” said Wayne Killen, director of infrastructure planning and business development at Electrify America, in a press release.

To participate in the program, drivers can simply download the Electrify America charging app and complete a brief enrollment process. Drivers can also use the app to locate Electrify America charging stations, start a charging session, and submit payment using their credit or debit card entered during the registration process.

“Working with Electrify America to offer the ‘Kia Select’ charging program to our valued Niro EV drivers is the latest embodiment of Kia’s Give It Everything philosophy,” said Michael Cole, president of Kia Motors America. “We believe this value-priced program will encourage more consumers to take advantage of the newest, fastest EV charging technology available, ensuring the charging experience matches the fun-to-drive EV model our customers have come to know and love.”

The ‘Kia Select’ program is available now in the United States for all 2019 and 2020 model year Niro EV owners and lessees. The two companies will promote the program in a joint communications effort to encourage enrollment for all eligible drivers. The program will continue in effect until December 31, 2020 and will be re-evaluated at that time to determine whether it should continue to be offered.



