If You Buy The One Millionth Tesla, Do You Get A Prize?





April 8th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

The one millionth Tesla has been manufactured but not yet delivered. Which got the people at Third Row Tesla thinking: If you were Elon Musk, would you do something special for the person who becomes the proud owner of that car? And if so, what would it be?

Tesla will deliver its millionth car this quarter. 989,861 delivered as of the end of Q1. Do you think the millionth buyer will get anything special? Ideas? — Third Row Tesla Podcast (@thirdrowtesla) April 8, 2020

Naturally, the Twittersphere has contributed a number of ideas, some of them quite sensible, like free lifetime Supercharging or free Full Self Driving technology. Others suggest Elon sign the car or deliver the car personally. That would be pretty cool, now wouldn’t it? Some suggest a special Easter egg hidden in the car’s software, a bottle of Teslaquilla, or a Boring Company flamethrower. One person even said a ride in the Dragon space capsule would be a great idea.

We discussed this at CleanTechnica intergalactic headquarters during last night’s fondue and Courvoisier party whilst looking out at the full moon from the rooftop garden with the smell of jacaranda and bougainvillea mixing with the oleander. Zachary was in favor of gifting the new owner with a free Tesla Roadster 2.0, but that seems a bit extravagant*. Kyle suggested a free CHAdeMO adapter, but that was deemed rather underwhelming for such a notable occasion. We all agreed a ride in the Tesla corporate jet with Elon aboard would be way cool.

But what we think isn’t as important as what you, our faithful readers, think about this impending occasion. Please share your suggestions with us in the comment section and, if there are any we think are especially brilliant, we will endeavor to share them directly with Elon. But you better hurry. The one millionth delivery could happen any day now — there is not much time to plan for the event.

We look forward to all of the funny and creative suggestions our readers can conjure up. Have at it, people!

*Editor’s note: I said no such thing and don’t know where this claim originates, but I’ll allow it. —Zach



