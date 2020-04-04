Medtronic & Elon Musk Are Mobilizing To Help Hospitals

April 4th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Medtronic tweeted that it is mobilizing with Elon Musk. By collaborating with Tesla and SpaceX, the companies are making a vital component for critical care ventilators. This will mean that more ventilators will be available for COVID-19 patients.

Medtronic also shared a link to a webpage with more updates. Additionally, its foundation committed an additional $10 million towards global COVID-19 efforts and will focus on equipping frontline health workers globally. It will also invest in responsive local efforts that assist vulnerable populations. Medtronic has increased the production of ventilators by 40%. The company stated on its webpage it is “on track to more than double its capacity to manufacture and supply ventilators in response to the urgent needs of patients and healthcare systems across the globe confronting COVID-19.”

What’s not helping matters are the false reports that ventilators Elon Musk and Tesla have already donated aren’t working. Attacks on Elon Musk and Tesla continue to abound despite the fact that he isn’t the only one donating CPAP machines and other types of non-invasive ventilators.

You do relealize CPAP machines are still helpful and needed right now… right? Why don’t you let the hospitals and professionals do their jobs and if one reaches out for help and gets it, maybe that’s a good thing 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WongHX65BG — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) April 4, 2020

The Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Team also donated CPAP machines to hospitals in the UK treating COVID-19 patients. The reason engineers are sending CPAPs could be due to the fact that they are widely available and are able to be converted into a more useful type of ventilator for the current crisis.

BREAKTHROUGH: @AuburnU engineers develop 4-hour process for adapting standard CPAP machines into ventilators for emergency hospital use. The RE-INVENT controls BPM, inspiration/expiration, and has PEEP adjustments. https://t.co/ogYrIcROut#COVID19 #ReinVENT #WarDamnMacGyver pic.twitter.com/FKcdyIhlqH — Auburn University Ginn College of Engineering (@AuburnEngineers) April 2, 2020

The truth is that humans are capable of stepping up to the challenge during a crisis. However, some would rather bicker and bring others down to their level. It’s a shame.

After all, what are they doing to help? Have they donated to their local food banks? I think we should all follow not just Elon’s example, but the examples of people who are out there trying to do something to help. Criticizing and saying that something is not possible or that this or that person is a liar and you don’t like him isn’t going to save lives. Staying home and contributing what you can will.

Waiting for all the positive media stories about this. https://t.co/0zRCbUEBGI — 🐶Earl of Frunkpuppy🐶 (@28delayslater) April 4, 2020

We should be grateful to all of our heroes, whether they are Elon Musk, your Uber driver whose friend’s father just died from COVID-19, or the cashier at your local grocery store who isn’t allowed to wear gloves or masks because the company policy doesn’t allow it.

We should also celebrate those who make achievements. Three months ago, we would have been confused if someone was to have told us Tesla, SpaceX, and Medtronic would team up to produce ventilators, or that Ford and GM would team up with GE to make ventilators.

Let’s stay focused on the positive, the help people are giving to others in this time of challenge. We need innovators and helpers, even if we don’t like some of them. We should be thankful and try to look beyond our prejudices. And we should think more about what we can do, not what we think others should do.

Featured image courtesy Medtronic





