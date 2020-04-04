Elon’s Home HVAC — Is It Time For “The Building Company”?

April 4th, 2020 by Chanan Bos

Hey Elon,

I saw you again mentioned the idea to release a next generation home HVAC system. That sounds totally awesome. I know that I’d buy one and tons of people would buy one, too, but I know you like to dream big. Considering the huge housing issue in Reno, a surplus of bricks from the Boring Company on hand, the Solarglass Roof program, Powerwalls, and now a Tesla HVAC system for homes, doesn’t it make sense to start “The Building Company”?

Building a big neighborhood where Tesla could pilot its new ideas as new phases of homes were built seems like a great testing ground for a multitude of Tesla’s products. The company could explore different ways to combine Full Self Driving (FSD) with infrastructure, test the performance of high densities of Starlink receivers, and countless other ideas I’m sure you and your team of bright engineers have.

Facebook has Menlo Park, Google has the Google Village, and now Tesla can have The Boring Place? Terra Tesla? New Betelgeuse? I’m open to other suggestions. Feel free to drop them in the comments.

In the beginning, it makes sense to build something near Reno to accommodate the ever-expanding Giga Nevada. The housing crisis there is no joke and as far we understand, one of the biggest issues with expanding the factory rapidly was finding enough people to work at the plant. That problem has only been compounded by the lack of housing. At the same time, adding thousands of new customers in a short period of time has pushed home prices out of reach and made life very difficult for a lot of people working for you and other companies in the area. It is worrisome when this is the situation and the factory is only ~30% complete.

In the past, both you and the companies you have led have shown a remarkable ability to turn a disadvantage into advantage in very creative ways. The same way rocket-reusability and vertical integration made Starlink possible, the same way the boring bricks can make The Building Company possible. With this project, you probably won’t even have to personally put in a lot of effort. Any city that has a tunnel project would also have a new housing development from The Building Company.

To us, it sounds like a perfect package. Housing prices will be lower because bricks and Solarglass Roofs come from within the family and every house can have a Powerwall or perhaps just a single Megapack per neighborhood. Add to that your idea for a next-gen HVAC and its starting to sound too good to be true.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.



