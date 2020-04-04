A Guide To Disaster Preparedness — Coronavirus Edition: Final Thoughts

April 4th, 2020 by Barry A.F.

A few months back, I wrote two guides to disaster preparedness. They were meant as general references, assuming you may someday face a natural disaster or acute emergency. To many readers, they probably seemed abstract since there was no imminent danger at the time. But here we are, in the midst of a global emergency. In general, you want to prepare before an emergency situation arises, but that ship has already sailed. Just the same, there is still a lot the can still be done.

We will be publishing the full Coronavirus Survival Guide over the next few days covering a comprehensive range of topics including:

Coronavirus Survival Guide – Basic Supplies

Coronavirus Survival Guide- Time Management

Coronavirus Survival Guide – Money

Coronavirus Survival Guide – Final Thoughts

The original guides were not COVID-19 proof, but are still packed with relevant content:

A Guide To Disaster Preparedness — Part One

A Guide To Disaster Preparedness — Part Two

Disclaimer: This series is only a guide. Nothing posted here is gospel, it is only a basis for further research. Take everything posted with a grain of salt. Feel free to personalize any advice to your own unique circumstances and neither the author nor CleanTechnica take any responsibility for any omissions, oversights, or errors.

Final Thoughts

The novel coronavirus came out of nowhere and is taxing everything we have. It’s a health scare unlike what just about anyone alive has ever seen. We need to do everything from social distancing to preparation to medical research to defeat it and we don’t know how long it will last. The most important thing through all of this is not to panic. And ironically, due to the social isolation mandates being implemented in much of the world, you may actually have the time to think through the problem, possible solutions, and future issues that may come along.

It is tempting to mentally check out or do something rash, even if it could backfire, because we are used to responding to an emergency situation with an equally quick emergency response. Doing so can lead you down a path that’s not as productive as it could have been or even ends up being counterproductive. Would your heirs prefer to inherit cash or enough toilet paper to last their grandchildren’s lifetime?

Life Lessons

What we can learn from this crisis once it has passed is to support initiatives and leaders who act for the common good with programs like Universal Basic Income, strong pensions for retirees, healthcare for all, preparation for future pandemics (instead of actually killing pandemic preparation/response agencies), and defeating climate change.

No one should have to suffer because they come down with coronavirus or any other medical issue bankrupts them or kills them. Actual human health must take priority over making the rich even richer while .

If you find this guide useful, it’s worth saving it to your mobile device(s). This can be done on Android by opening Chrome > 3 dots > download icon; or in Firefox > 3 dots > Page > Save as PDF. I don’t have any iDevices, but they surely also have some sort of saving/offline viewing option as well.

Other useful information:

How to stockpile healthy and nutritious food for a 14-day quarantine as coronavirus spreads across the US

What I Learned About Self-Quarantine From Nine Months of Chemotherapy

Quarantine can test any relationship. A couples therapist explains how to cope

How to WFH With Your Partner Without Killing Each Other

If this guide is missing any vital information, or you have more ideas, please drop them in the comments.

