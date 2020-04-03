Mount Sinai Hospital Receives Ventilators From Tesla

April 3rd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The Mount Sinai Hospital of New York, NY, received ventilators from Tesla, as we all know, but worth noting is the hospital’s President and Chief Operating Officer took to both LinkedIn and Twitter to express his gratitude for receiving the ventilators bought by Tesla and given freely to the hospital.

“Very grateful to Tesla for providing Resmed ventilators that our team was able to convert to critical care-capable. Innovation by The Mount Sinai Hospitals’s team in a crisis!” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

You’re most welcome! Impressive work by Mount Sinai team. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2020

Reich also shared a slideshow on LinkedIn titled, “Repurposing bi-level ventilators for COVID-19 patients.” The slideshow is a protocol for repurposing bi-level ventilators for use with intubated patients. This will help minimize the risk to health care workers and those being cared for in the midst of an insufficient supply of conventional ventilation for COVID-19 patients.

In the executive summary, it states that there is an inadequate supply of invasive mechanical ventilators — these are what healthcare workers are using to treat the severest of the COVID-19 cases. While there is a shortage of ventilators, there is also an abundant supply of non-invasive bi-level ventilators such as the ones Tesla sent to Mount Sinai.

This is notable in part because several critics (including some with big microphones) were concerned with the fact that Tesla sent over CPAP machines, but just as I surmised, these were able to be converted into ventilators that are now saving the lives of those in US communities most severely affected by the coronavirus. Perhaps the critics should learn medicine and engineering before trying to figure out how helping those in need is a form of fraud.

Furthermore, New York Governor Cuomo noted in a recent press release that BiHAP machines, like those provided, were useful for New York medical staff.

Exactly. Moreover, all hospitals were given exact specifications of Resmed & Philips ventilators before delivery & all confirmed they would be critical. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2020

This is a ray of hope for hospitals around the nation and the globe who are dealing with a shortage of ventilators. COVID-19 is devastating, but there is a touch of a silver lining. In that lining lies the brilliance of innovation and engineering. Mixed in are the hearts of humanity at its finest. It is at times like these where humanity seems to stumble, but then soar. While doctors scramble to save lives, and as governments struggle with the financial hit of a pandemic that has spanned the globe, there is an opportunity for innovators to not just save lives but also help humanity as a species evolve to a new level.

Perhaps we as a nation, as well as a species, can learn from this pandemic. We can learn to put value on our own health as well as the health of our neighbors, friends, family, and even strangers whose paths we cross. Perhaps we can learn to let go of the attitude that says, “Why should I do that for you? What’s in it for me?” If pure altruism isn’t enough, realize that there is always something “in it for you.” That something could be your own life on day.



