How We Can Help Elon Musk & Others Provide Aid

April 3rd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

I want to take a moment to highlight those who are out there trying to spread hope, provide aid, and do all they can to address the shortages of ventilators and other medical supplies the US is experiencing. Elon Musk is just one of many in big tech who are helping. (His case is abnormal in one way — he has gotten a lot of criticism for helping.)

This is for the critics as well for anyone who wants to help. My suggestion for the critics is to get off your armchair, go fix a cup of tea, and think about how you can help. What good is criticizing those who are helping while you are in your home safe? At least, I hope you are safe.

Perhaps armchair critics would do well to use their time championing those helping. If you don't like Elon Musk, find a local business, neighbor or someone who is helping and support them. Use your voice to help them gain traction. https://t.co/iogwXyZsxV — Johnna (@Johnnaaaaaaaaaa) April 2, 2020

First and foremost, the best way you can prevent the spread is by staying at home as much as you can. If you are not an essential employee and have the luxury to do so, stay home. I know it can get boring and you may want to go to the lake, the club, or a friend’s house — don’t. You could be putting yourself or others at risk.

To alleviate the boredom, there are ways you can make a difference. I have several friends who sew. They are making masks for healthcare workers and also for those with COVID-19. There is a debate as to whether or not a mask can prevent one from getting the virus. Some say not to wear them because it doesn’t prevent getting the virus, but I think it’s better than nothing. So, I bought one from my friend Kirsi up in Shreveport. Her daughter, who I used to babysit when I was 16, makes them.

My friends daughter makes these masks and sells them for $25. I supported her. It’s great for going outside on the porch and not worrying abt spreading something. Stay home tho. Buy them at the link below. Also excuse how rough I look 😂 https://t.co/KUdykcSDDb pic.twitter.com/yBlTgAVBSJ — Johnna (@Johnnaaaaaaaaaa) April 1, 2020

This is just one person. I suggest you ask your Facebook friends and family who are making things that are essential to help them out. Other ways to help are to support local and non-local fundraisers that are helping those in need. Charities and nonprofits are being hit pretty hard by the virus — not physically but financially. As of today, there has been a 3000% jump in unemployment claims here in the US. Businesses are laying off and furloughing workers due to the coronavirus outbreak. 6.65 million American workers filed for unemployment last week. Many of these families are going to be dependent on charities such as food banks, which are critically low on supplies as it is.

I think we need to put our opinions to the side of the people helping, whether they are Elon Musk, Tim Cook, or whoever. Right now, what is important is that people get help, whether or not one is a fan of Elon Musk, whether or not you are a Trump supporter. Right now, we are going to have to depend on each other if we want to survive this. By “this,” I don’t mean the virus. I mean the economic fallout that is most likely coming. We can not depend on our political leaders — there is too much gridlock in Congress.

I am one of the lucky ones who can work from home. My COVID-19 test just came back negative and I’ve been told that it is definitely a respiratory virus but it is not the coronavirus. However, I’ve also been told by several friends in healthcare that there is a 20% chance that the test was a false negative due to the fact that I was so far along in my recovery — I may have stopped “shedding” the virus. However, I’m not taking chances with my life or others’ — I’m staying home and encouraging my friends and loved ones to do so as well.

We can help from home. I often use services such as Door Dash or Instacart, and I make sure to tip well because these drivers are putting their lives on the line by shopping for us. I also opt for no-contact deliveries. Other things I have been doing is filling my mind with good news. A woman who is 102 years old survived the coronavirus in Italy. We can worry and panic, or we can help. One way to help is to look into how you can help your local food banks, charities, and even businesses that are stopping what they are doing to make essential supplies such as hand sanitizers.

#FeedtheFirst Burrito Donation update. We are ramping up! 🌯🌯🌯 For more info and time share or donate: https://t.co/AuBJbzjQal pic.twitter.com/r1GM5KXvBN — Best Coast Burritos (@BCBurritos) April 2, 2020

In California, my friend Al who owns a restaurant is doing his part in helping keep those on the front lines — healthcare workers — fed. In New Orleans, every to-go order from Lula comes with a side of hand sanitizer. Lula Distillery and Restaurant once turned sugarcane into vodka, gin, and rum, but now have joined the fight against the coronavirus. GoFundMe also has a few campaigns set up to help — right on their front page. Right now, they are highlighting an urgent cause: America’s Food Fund which will help Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. [Editor’s note: Thank you for sharing, Johnna — I just donated.]

Right now, we have to help ourselves and one another if we are not just going to survive the pandemic, but also the economical fallout from it. If you want to support your local businesses and charities, all you have to do is a Google search with your city’s name and keywords such as businesses, food banks, charities, and coronavirus. Remember, we also have to help ourselves. Meditate, or pray — or both. Give thanks for your life and the time we have right now. Our mental health is key.

When that doctor told me that I most likely had COVID-19, I went home and cried. My chest hurt, then I watched a video by Ralph Smart who said: “This is your confirmation that everything is going to be okay.” The video just randomly popped up into my feed when I was looking for music to listen to calm my mind. It gave me hope, which inspired me to write this article about facing a possible diagnosis with hope. My point is that instead of worrying, we can be proactive and help those helping others right here from home. Also, remember, it’s not just healthcare workers on the frontlines. Uber drivers, Lyft drivers, Door Dash, and other service drivers are out there, too. So are retail workers such as cashiers at grocery stores.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.



