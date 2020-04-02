Tesla Model Y Improvements, Compared To Tesla Model 3 (Teardown Videos)

April 2nd, 2020 by Kurt Lowder

Auto expert Sandy Munro has published more new videos of the Tesla Model Y teardown that his firm Munro and Associates is conducting.

The Model Y has a similar front suspension to the Model 3, but it’s obvious they are not the same. The lower control arms of the front suspension are “much beefier” than in the past. Meanwhile, the Model Y’s rear suspension looks much more similar to the Model 3’s. In fact, there was a lower control arm labeled Model 3.

Munro stated, “We are looking at good commonality. This is a good idea for carmakers to use or reuse parts that have proven to be worthwhile.” This is not much of a surprise considering Tesla long ago stated the Model Y would share most parts with the Model 3. However, it is interesting to see where Tesla has found ways to make some improvements to the front suspension.

In the second video, Munro went over a few aspects that he really liked. He was shocked and pleased to see the low-voltage wirings sheathed by a corrugated wrap that protects the wires from being abraded and/or shorted out.

“This might not look like much to the average person, but this is never done. … Tesla has gone overboard, because we have never seen anyone do this, ever.” It seems reasonable from a functionality point to protect wires, especially if you are claiming your car will last a million miles. Clearly, Tesla is designing its cars to be extremely durable and as maintenance-free as possible. Tesla never knows which vehicle will eventually join its robotaxi fleet. I am of the opinion that they send every car out the door hoping that it will become part of the eventual Tesla robotaxi fleet.

Munro noted the wiring was done with a lot of careful and precise intention. The quality of the design ensures there is never going to be an electric short, according to Munro. He was also impressed with the number of quick-connects used. These parts are more expensive, but their quality is worth the cost.

The first two items may seem like little things, but to an engineer, they are very big things.

Munro really gets excited when he sees the back end of the Model Y because he had been extremely critical of the Model 3 back end and its excessively high part count. Munro thought the Model 3 trunk was terribly wasteful, complex, and expensive. Additionally, Munro was “really thrilled” with the giant aluminum casting in the Model Y that took up about a third of the back end. This new, improved, and large part would make assembly easier and extremely precise.

To close, Munro notes that he and his team had advised how to improve the back end and he was “honored” that Tesla would take their advice.



