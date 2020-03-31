Australia Could Be 3rd Largest Market For Tesla Cybertruck

March 31st, 2020 by Steve Hanley

You may think the US is crazy for SUVs and pickup trucks, but one nation outdoes America in its passion for big, bold, brawny vehicles, and that is Australia. According to The Driven, Australia has the third largest number of reservation holders (3.19%) for the Tesla Cybertruck, after the US (76.25%) and Canada (10.43%). It says the market for the Cybertruck could lead to more than $1.5 billion in sales for Tesla. The new data was gathered from 1,800 Cybertruck reservation holders and shared by online Tesla fan forum Cybertruck Talk.

The economic impact of $1.5 billion is calculated assuming all of the estimated 16,473 current reservations from Australians are converted to actual sales, and that the proportion of triple motor, dual motor, and single motor models remains the same as it is today — roughly 40%/40%/20%.

Tesla has not released pricing for Australia, but based on the current exchange rate, a single-motor Cybertruck that sells for $39,900 in the US would cost $A63,194 — not including shipping, import duties, luxury car tax, or on-road costs. A dual-motor version that starts at $49,900 would cost $A80,780 and the triple motor version that starts at $69,900 would sell for $A113,156.

The Cybertruck is definitely not your father’s Oldsmobile, and it remains to be seen how many people actually buy one once they become available. Today in Australia, the Nissan Navara N-Trek Special Edition is pretty much the limit of what people who want a tough truck capable of taming the outback can buy off the showroom floor. The Navara N-Trek with a manual transmission starts at $A56,950. Of course, plenty of add-ons are available to push rowdy kangaroos out of the way, feed air to the intake manifold while fording swollen rivers, and clear the deepest of ruts.

The Cybertruck appears to have the sort of immense power, rugged durability, and in-your-face styling that Aussies would love. And when Tesla installs a Supercharger at Ayers Rock or Alice Springs, you’ll know the EV revolution in Australia is for real.



