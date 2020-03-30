  
   

Published on March 30th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Ventilators & Masks From Elon Musk … Iceland COVID-19 Testing … Electric Car Cost Tipping Point — CleanTechnica Top 20

March 30th, 2020 by  

The most popular CleanTechnica stories last week involved ventilators, N95 masks, electric car tipping points, COVID-19 testing, and investing in toilet paper vs. Tesla stock. Yes, we are living in strange times. Showing how much this coronavirus pandemic is disrupting our information flow (among other things), there was only one story about the Tesla Model 3 in the top 20, and no stories about the Tesla Model Y or Cybertruck. Crazy. Read on to see the full top 20 list. Venture into the comments if you dare.

  1. Elon Musk: Should Have 1000 Ventilators Next Week, + 250,000 N95 Masks For Hospitals Tomorrow — CleanTechnica Exclusive
  2. The Electric Car Cost Tipping Point
  3. Iceland is Doing Science — ~50% of People with COVID-19 Not Showing Symptoms, ~50% Have Very Moderate Cold Symptoms [Updated]
  4. Maybe You Should Buy Tesla [TSLA] Stock Instead Of Toilet Paper (Video)
  5. Italy, Florida, California, & China — 4 Demonstrated & Potential COVID-19 Paths
  6. Coronavirus Data Is Being Concealed By The Trump Administration
  7. Stanford Professor of Medicine & Epidemiology’s COVID-19 “Fiasco” Article, + Some Critiques
  8. 7 Reasons Why Tesla Will Benefit From The Current Crisis — #1 Safety
  9. Tesla Model 3 Leads Disrupted Chinese EV Market
  10. The European Car Of The Year Election Was An Embarrassment
  11. Atom Power’s Intelligent Circuit Breakers Lay The Foundation For The Next Generation Electrical System
  12. Tesla & The China Connection
  13. Solar Fuel: Yep, It’s A Genuine Artificial Leaf
  14. Elon’s Ventilators & N95 Masks Can’t Come Quickly Enough
  15. No More Running On An Empty Battery With EV Navigation
  16. 4 Things China Is Doing To Contain Coronavirus That USA Is Not Doing — Anywhere
  17. Auto Industry Ready To Manufacture Ventilators, But It’s Not That Simple
  18. Record EV Sales Month In Germany Last Month!
  19. Nature Is Trying To Tell Us Something. Is Anybody Listening?
  20. Europe Puts Focus On Floating Solar & Agrivoltaics

 
 

is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA] — after years of covering solar and EVs, he simply has a lot of faith in this company and feels like it is a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort on Tesla or any other company.


