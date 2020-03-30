Ventilators & Masks From Elon Musk … Iceland COVID-19 Testing … Electric Car Cost Tipping Point — CleanTechnica Top 20

March 30th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The most popular CleanTechnica stories last week involved ventilators, N95 masks, electric car tipping points, COVID-19 testing, and investing in toilet paper vs. Tesla stock. Yes, we are living in strange times. Showing how much this coronavirus pandemic is disrupting our information flow (among other things), there was only one story about the Tesla Model 3 in the top 20, and no stories about the Tesla Model Y or Cybertruck. Crazy. Read on to see the full top 20 list. Venture into the comments if you dare.





