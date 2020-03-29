Tesla Owners In New York Want To Help Tesla Employees Who Are Making Ventilators

March 29th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Inspired by Elon Musk and others who are trying to help during the coronavirus pandemic, a group of Tesla owners in New York are raising funds to buy donuts and coffee to bring (safely, of course) to Tesla employees making ventilators. Tesla’s Gigafactory in New York is producing ventilators to help save lives and Elon Musk will be giving them away to hospitals in need.

@Johnnaaaaaaaaaa good morning! @TOCNewYorkState has a go fund me to raise funds so we can bring the @Tesla team 🍩&☕️ that will be working on ventilators at the GigaNY factory could you Please donate or just RT this 2 your followers. https://t.co/GHcBxFE3hd — Brian Swails (@BrianSwails) March 29, 2020

Just like the doctors and nurses who are on the front lines, these Tesla employees are heroes. So are the Uber drivers, Lyft drivers, and others who are out there working. Often, we take our heroes for granted, so this small gesture of kindness is something we can all contribute to whether we donate or we use it as inspiration to help in other ways.

The goal for the donation is $3,500. So far, Brian Swails and the Tesla Owners Club of New York have raised just over $1,400. In New York, the state has around 3,000–4,000 ventilators and needs at least 30,000 within the next few weeks, which is when the outbreak is expected to peak. The workers will most likely be under some serious stress while preparing the ventilators as quickly as humanly possible. “In partnering with Tesla Owners Club New York State, our goal is to show appreciation to these workers for their efforts in saving the lives of our fellow New Yorkers,” Brian wrote on the GoFundMe page.

It’s not just New Yorkers whose lives may be saved, as Elon Musk has promised several people including myself that he will do his best to help us all as fast as possible. I donated something as well because those ventilators are critical and I wanted to show my appreciation, too. We are all in this together even if we live in different parts of the country — and the world.

If you would like to donate to Brian’s fundraiser, click here. There are other ways to help people in need as well. Small businesses all over are struggling. GoFundMe has set up a Small Business Relief Initiative which will help support local businesses facing financial loss. You can help as well. Click here for more info on that.



