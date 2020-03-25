Wallbox Bi-Directional Charger Wins Coveted Edison Award

March 25th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Wallbox, a smart charging company and leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging equipment in Europe, announced this week that its Quasar bi-directional home charger was named a winner in the Energy & Sustainability category for the 2020 Edison Awards.

“At Wallbox we see a future in which our societies can rely on renewable energy instead of fossil fuel. We are committed to making charging as simple as possible so that more people can use electric vehicles,” says Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox, in a press release.

“However, our vision expands beyond charging, because making this shift requires more intelligent and efficient energy management.

“Quasar allows users to connect their vehicles, home and grid to use energy more efficiently. That means it also allows you to feed energy stored in your EV batteries’ back to your home or to the grid when it is needed. Our team worked incredibly hard to build a bidirectional charger like Quasar for the home, something the world has never seen before, and we are extremely honored that our innovation is now being recognized by the esteemed Edison Awards.”

First Residential Bi-Directional EV Charger

Quasar is the world’s first bidirectional charger designed for the home. It not only charges EVs but can also send electricity back to the grid or even power a home. Previously, this bidirectional technology was only available at three times the price in very large formats in pilot projects used in fleet depots. Wallbox’s team of engineers developed an innovative way to make this technology available for consumers in a sleek and compact size at a significantly lower price.

Quasar works with either iOS or Android plus an energy management platform to make it easy for drivers to control the charger. That level of control allows the user to easily set when they want the battery of their electric vehicle to be used to power their home.

Quasar also features advanced facial recognition and gesture control technology, allowing the security and flexibility to share accounts with friends and neighbors. In addition to facial recognition, Quasar can also authenticate using Bluetooth proximity, the Wallbox app, or an RFID.

A Panel Of 3,000 Judges

The mission of the Edison Awards is “to be a leader in globally recognizing, honoring and fostering innovation and innovators to create a positive impact in the world. Our vision is continually guided by the legacy and vision of Thomas Edison and his Menlo Park team that successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market.”

All the nominations for this year’s awards were reviewed by a panel of 3,000 business leaders from around the world. “After a thorough review, the judges recognize Quasar as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category,” said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







