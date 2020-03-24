#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Published on March 24th, 2020 | by Cynthia Shahan

Dr. Jane Goodall’s Messages On Hope & Coronavirus

March 24th, 2020 by  

Some things make strong imprints on the mind. I treasure the 5 hour lectures and classes with Dr. Michael Buonanno that involved watching films of Dr. Jane Goodall’s tenacity, longevity, brilliant endurance, and comprehensive study of the natural world through a knowledgeable lens and a wealth of anthropological background. I still hear Dr. Michael Buonanno, whose epic lectures caught one’s complete attention, remark in awe how anyone could have the focus and endurance she had to complete her work, as she did time and again. It is a good time to revisit her work, and heed her advice.

 
 

