Dr. Jane Goodall’s Messages On Hope & Coronavirus

March 24th, 2020 by Cynthia Shahan

Some things make strong imprints on the mind. I treasure the 5 hour lectures and classes with Dr. Michael Buonanno that involved watching films of Dr. Jane Goodall’s tenacity, longevity, brilliant endurance, and comprehensive study of the natural world through a knowledgeable lens and a wealth of anthropological background. I still hear Dr. Michael Buonanno, whose epic lectures caught one’s complete attention, remark in awe how anyone could have the focus and endurance she had to complete her work, as she did time and again. It is a good time to revisit her work, and heed her advice.

What Goodall says about the importance of permanently shutting down wet markets is crucial to our future.@nanwhaley can we ban wild animal sales in the City?@GovMikeDeWine we can ban wild animal sales in the State? There are thousands of viruses like COVID-19 out there! — Ryan W. McEwan, PhD. (@mcewanlab) March 21, 2020





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







