This Man Wants to Make You a Tower Climbing Grease Monkey (VIDEO)

Gyngard has been involved in wind energy for more than a decade, and he may be the only wind industry employee in history who can boast of having deliberately worked his way down. “I went from being a boss to being an entry-level technician, and I loved it,” he said. “I was on fire for the next two years, I couldn’t get enough.”

He began his career building wind farms in Iowa, New York, Minnesota, and Kansas, and eventually moved to Utah and became a site turbine manager at a large wind farm in Milford. But his curiosity about the mechanics of turbines overtook him. He quit his supervisory job, took a 50 percent pay cut, and became a technician. It was a natural for Gyngard, who grew up building cars with his father and grandfather, and who enjoys taking things apart, then putting them back together. “Coming from a poor family, we had to fix whatever we had that was broken,” he said.

In 2012, he created Tower Climbing Grease Monkeys, a social media site for wind turbine technicians, and a Facebook page. Both connect thousands of people in the wind industry, from technicians to industry CEOs, linking workers to each other — as well as to potential employers. (The name comes from a short-lived band the guitar-playing Gyngard formed in 2010 with a few other wind techs.)

He also goes on tours, stopping at wind technology training schools and wind farms to talk about employment and education, and products that he believes can help technicians better perform their jobs. He doesn’t sell them. He just promotes them.

“My bottom line is to make the lives of these technicians a little bit better and have them be a part of the community, just like firefighters and policemen are part of their communities,” he said. “Tower Climbing Grease Monkeys binds them together.” His Facebook page “acts like the water cooler of the wind industry,” he said.

His is an unlikely voice for clean energy, as he is beloved both by climate activists who push for renewable energy and by blue-collar wind technicians in red states who consider him one of their own, people who look to clean energy as a source of work that will keep them in their communities.

“My message to them is not about climate change,” Gyngard said. “It’s not needed with these people. What is needed is facts and information that show we can make energy from thin air. I don’t talk to them about whether or not the planet is warming. I try to meet people where they are. Not everyone is a believer [in climate change.] We don’t talk politics, or about the things that divide us. We talk about the things that bring us together.”