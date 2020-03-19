Kimbal Musk & Big Green Are Seeding The Future With Free Seeds

March 19th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Kimbal Musk and his wife, Christiana, shared a touching video yesterday in which they announced that Big Green is giving away free seeds for Plant A Seed Day, which was today. Kimbal shares the story of Lenny, whose mother and family have struggled with hunger.

Lenny was amazed how easy it was to grow food. He discovered this by growing beans from his cupboard in his backyard.

With millions of people out of work and school out of session, @christianamusk and my heart go out to those without food. @BigGreen, we are giving away free seeds https://t.co/Txt7C09yyn 🌱 Find gardening resources with family planting activities. Share your story #PlantASeedDay pic.twitter.com/tSyhUPSW4G — Kimbal Musk (@kimbal) March 18, 2020

Millions of people are going to be out of work and schools are closed due to the coronavirus. The sad truth is that for many families, school is where those struggling with food insecurity (a fancy term meaning lack of funds to buy food) get their meals. The idea of planting and growing your own food is really encouraging because it shows you that there are ways to solve all types of problems.

Personally, I really am bad at growing things — plants tend to die around me, but I have friends and neighbors who garden. My landlady also has a community garden in which several volunteers help out as well.

We got an early start today pic.twitter.com/HuM2IGxLPh — Anne Marie (@AnneMarieSBC) March 19, 2020

For those like me (RIP my sweet oregano plant) who want to help, we can always donate to our local food banks. Here in Baton Rouge, several school kitchens have reopened and are trying to feed thousands of needy families locally. Our governor gave the order to close schools statewide until April 13, and one mother, Kendra Floyd, who has 7 children, has been struggling to keep them fed. She told The Advocate that, “It’s getting tough.” Capitol Middle, a school close to her, was to be a feeding site.

Nadine Mann, director of child nutrition for the East Baton Rouge Parish (Louisiana doesn’t have counties) school system told The Advocate that each car “has seven, six, five, four … four was the least” children needing food. These meals are the core of the well-being of many children in Baton Rouge. “At least 80% of our kids are in poverty and we know without this meal, without school lunch or breakfast, they may not have a meal at home,” Mann said to The Advocate. One thing that Mann worries about is food supplies in the future — milk and bread especially. The school system is accepting donations for food supplies at its charitable Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System.

One thing Baton Rouge schools don’t have, at least that I am aware of, are Big Green’s learning gardens. Perhaps if our school systems were to show children how to grow their own food, they could include this as a way of slowly solving hunger issues at home. There are more ways to solve a problem and growing food is just one of them — as well as supporting your local food banks.

Big Green is giving away free seeds, and if you would like one, visit the website and click on the banner at the top of the site. From there, you can send an email with your address requesting free seeds. I’ve done this — and will give them to my neighbors and landlady to plant for our community garden.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







