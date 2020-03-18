GAF DecoTech Solar Roof Now Available In Southeastern Pennsylvania

March 18th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Bachman’s Roofing, Building & Remodeling, one of the largest roofing contractors in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland, is now partnering with GAF Energy to offer its DecoTech solar roof products to customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. First things first: No, the GAF DecoTech integrated solar roof is not the same as a Tesla Solar Roof. But neither is it a traditional rack-mounted solar system. And it is available now, not months or years from now. Installation takes only one day.

“Solar is the future here in Pennsylvania. With GAF Energy, there’s now a solar roofing system that we’re confident in. GAF has been the leader in roofing for decades, so we trust GAF Energy’s approach to residential solar for our customers. It’s a fantastic product,” Pete Niven, vice president of Bachman’s, tells CleanTechnica. “A solar roof can help pay for an entirely new roof over time by helping reduce homeowners’ monthly electric bills; it’s a choice that makes good economic sense for many customers.”

The GAF DecoTech system mounts directly to the roof without penetrating the roof membrane, insuring a leak-free installation that looks like a large skylight from the curb. It generates the same amount of electricity as a conventional rack-mounted system but its low profile and integrated rail are designed to keep debris and small animals from lodging between the solar panels and the roof. Installation takes one day, says GAF Energy.

“As North America’s largest roofing manufacturer, we developed the DecoTech® Solar System using our industry’s best practices. Our engineers combined simplicity of installation, high performance, safety, and aesthetics into one extraordinary solar product,” GAF Energy says. It uses premium solar panels to optimize power output with a matching color profile to the roof to maximize aesthetic appeal.

There is still a 26% federal solar credit for rooftop solar systems, so this is the year to finally add residential solar to your home. The system can add as much as 20% to the resale value of a home as well, which is more than almost any other home improvement you can think of. You can contact GAF to find a licensed installer in your area if you are interested in going all the way.

Be sure to watch the video below to learn more about the GAF Energy DecaTech technology and installation process.





About the Author Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.