Someone Is Targeting Supporters Of Elon Musk & Tesla On Twitter

March 17th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

It seems that someone is targeting popular Tesla fans and customers on Twitter. I thought it was just random at first when I logged into twitter and got a popup memo saying that my account was limited and that I needed to confirm my phone and pass a captcha. No problem — as I am a real person, I easily passed those. However, I then started receiving messages from others asking why I deleted my tweets when I haven’t.

At first, I thought it was just Twitter being Twitter — but then several others told me that the same thing happened to them. Their accounts are restricted and people can’t see their tweets.

It’s very suspicious that several supporters of Elon Musk — especially those he interacts with the most — are suddenly being silenced by Twitter. This just makes our support for him even stronger, of course — when you try to silence people, we often go harder.

Every member of Third Row Tesla — Vincent, Sofiaan, Kristen, Viv, and even Omar (well, Omar was the first one way back in 2019) has had their accounts on Twitter restricted. In Omar’s case, his account was completely deleted by Twitter.

One popular member, @MortChad, has had his account permanently suspended. So has Niche Gamer, a popular gaming account. All of these accounts have one thing in common: their unanimous support for Elon Musk.

Btw, the main site Twitter that you follow got nuked due to bogus DMCA claims.

If you want, feel free to lurk us here, we're posting all our Niche Gamer articles here til it gets restored (If it gets restored)

~cwb the social media guy. — Nicchiban (@Nicchiban_) March 17, 2020

You may have seen tweets asking Elon Musk for help with this problem. Elon is known for his kindness towards his supporters and customers. What he did for my friend, Evelyn, went above and beyond “customer service.” He helped her get her account back after Twitter permanently suspended her account for reposting a SpaceX video that Elon had previously given her permission to share.

Posting SpaceX videos is definitely not copyright infringement! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2020

In fact, her account had been “permanently suspended.” Her account is over 10 years old! All of these popular fan accounts are being flagged as spambots and are often mocked and targeted by some trolls who align themselves with the TSLAQ label — people obsessed with the idea that Tesla is a failure.

I just sent a note to Twitter to clarify that posting SpaceX videos is fine by us and we paid for rights to Bowie song for the Falcon Heavy launch — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2020

Elon, if you get the chance to read this, many of us have a special request: can you please talk some sense into Jack Dorsey? We know you care about your fans, followers, supporters, and customers.

It’s not a good feeling logging into Twitter only to find out that your voice has been silenced for no apparent reason. I had another account primarily for my jewelry and no longer have access to it either. I submitted my phone number, but Twitter hasn’t sent me the text code and that account is lost — which is kind of a bummer since President Obama follows it — or he did at one time.

This system is great for punishing bots and trolls, but we are real people and we don’t want our voices silenced just for supporting Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, and humanity. We believe in good, and we act on that good that we believe in. Shutting our accounts down will not silence us, but it will make us louder. We, like Elon Musk, won’t give up, and we won’t stop believing in Elon and his companies.

Many think these are targeted attacks by those who are advocating the demise of Tesla. Bullies, trolls, or bots — whoever is behind this needs to be stopped. There needs to be a better system in place here. Elon believes Jack is a great CEO because he has a great heart, but Jack doesn’t respond to our pleas for help. He doesn’t listen when we tell him we are being targeted online. What is the avenue for resolving the injustice?



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







