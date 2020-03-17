Online Tool For Electric School Buses, Vans, Trucks, Tractors, & More — Drive To Zero

March 17th, 2020 by Cynthia Shahan

We all tend to live in our own circle, our own world to some degree. Some of us are up to date on the transition to EVs and what is truly available, and some are missing that information. Thanks to CALSTART, there’s now a great new tool for finding out what is presently available in e-mobility.

Even business leaders and city managers are in need of this one. Trying to figure out the wide assortment of electric vehicles on the market is not a simple process — or, it wasn’t, until now.

As Cristina Miclea, Zero Emission Freight Manager for Transportation and Urban Planning for C40 Cities, an international network of cities focused on climate change, emphasized in a statement that cities have been leading the way on zero-emissions vehicles, but they could go much further. Miclea stated, “At least 35 mayors, representing some of the world’s largest urban centres, have already committed to creating a major zero-emission area in their city by 2030. City officials need access to reliable information on the zero-emission vehicles coming to market to help inform the roll out of these areas. Good data can help inform discussions with the freight industry and identify collective solutions to increase the number of zero-emission commercial vehicles on our streets.”

Most critical and influential for our children’s health are electric school buses. They are available now. There’s no excuse not to invest in them.

UPS is buying 10,000 electric delivery trucks. It should be a no-brainer for cities to follow suit. They, along with corporate giants, need to put sustainability on the front line with EV procurement. This tool makes it smoother for smaller cities, towns, and business to do so.

Pull this tool up and bring it to the next city council meeting, bring it to the school board, bring it to the people in charge of vehicle procurement. The right electric vehicles are probably here for their fleets.

“Drive to Zero is developing tools, identifying best practices, eliminating barriers, and coordinating among stakeholders to ensure the success of beachhead markets. To date, Drive to Zero has been working collaboratively with C40, The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance, Clean Energy Canada, and partners in regions such as the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, UK, Sweden, Chile, China and India.”

