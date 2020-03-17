New Jersey Turnpike Authority Teams Up With Tesla — 56 New Superchargers For NJ

March 17th, 2020 by Cynthia Shahan

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority Commissioners sealed a deal that will increase the total number of EV chargers on the Turnpike from 20 to 76 — in particular, these will be V3 Tesla Superchargers. That is the kind of improvement EV drivers want to find everywhere.

In January of this year, New Jersey took a long stride forward in support of the transition to electric vehicles. Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey signed a new incentive package into law that will pay consumers up to $5,000 if they purchase an electric car. Incentives for people and companies to install EV charging equipment increased as well. And now the NJTA Board secured the move to add Tesla Superchargers at 8 New Jersey Turnpike service areas. This will more than triple EV chargers on the Turnpike.

According to the NJTA, the licensing agreement allows Tesla to install eight V3 Superchargers at each of six service areas and to double the number of Superchargers already in place at two other service areas. While this basically just supports Tesla drivers, Tesla is also contributing to EV-readiness for other charging companies. “Tesla also will build the utility infrastructure necessary for third-party providers to install at least two dozen additional non-Tesla charging stations on the Turnpike.”

“Our ambitious goal to register 330,000 zero emission vehicles by 2025 is only possible with a collaborative effort across state agencies and our private sector partners to further develop New Jersey’s electric vehicle ecosystem,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Today’s announcement builds on the momentum of legislation I signed into law last month establishing a 10-year, $300 million rebate program to incentivize electric vehicle ownership throughout the Garden State. With this important addition to New Jersey’s renewable energy infrastructure, we are one step closer to achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050.”

“This is an agreement with Tesla, but Tesla owners are not the only drivers who will enjoy greater access to charging facilities on the Turnpike as a result of it,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, who serves as Chair of the Turnpike board. “Tesla will install infrastructure that will offer opportunities for other providers to install non-Tesla chargers, so all electric vehicle owners who use the Turnpike will benefit.”





More details from the press release are as follows:

Tesla has 223 Superchargers in New Jersey.

The company will pay all design, construction, installation, and maintenance costs for the new superchargers at Turnpike locations, as well as the cost of installing the necessary infrastructure to enable the installation of non-Tesla chargers by other providers. The work is being done at no cost to toll payers or taxpayers. The Turnpike Authority will be receiving a licensing fee for each of the charging stalls at each location.

Tesla has also agreed to work closely with the Turnpike Authority to provide anonymized charging data that will help the State make better planning decisions.

There are already charging stations available for non-Tesla electric vehicles at three Turnpike service areas — Molly Pitcher, Joyce Kilmer, and Vince Lombardi. Those are operated by EVgo. That company is also installing chargers at three Garden State Parkway service areas – Forked River, Brookdale North, and Brookdale South.

Tesla plans to begin installation as soon as it has the necessary permits and approvals. Once all the Tesla charging stations called for in the licensing agreement have been installed, there will be electric vehicle charging facilities at nine of the 12 New Jersey Turnpike service areas.

“More than a quarter of a billion vehicles travel on the Turnpike every year,” said NJTA Executive Director John Keller. “Providing charging stations along the roadway will make the use of electric vehicles feasible for a larger number of those drivers. That will reduce emissions, improve air quality, and help New Jersey accomplish its ambitious clean energy goals.”

