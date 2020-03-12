Bollinger Eyes Commercial Electric Truck Market

March 12th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Bollinger Motors says the same dual motor, all-wheel-drive chassis it developed for its B1 electric SUV and B2 electric pickup truck will be equally at home serving as the platform for Class 3 commercial trucks. According to company founder Robert Bollinger, “When we first built our Class 3 B1, we knew there was a commercial aspect to the platform. Not only cab-on-chassis, but entirely new truck bodies can fit on our E-Chassis, and help propel the world to all-electric that much faster.”

According to a company press release e-mailed to CleanTechnica, the entire platform is now patent pending and can accommodate any future models developed by Bollinger Motors. The E-Chassis can be customized to meet customer requests and will include a 120 kWh battery pack as standard equipment. An optional 180 kWh battery pack will also be available. All Bollinger vehicles will feature all-wheel-drive, dual motors, hydraulic anti-lock power brakes and a 5,000 pound payload. Portal gear hubs will be available on request. A front-drive only version is also possible if that’s what a customer wants.

In addition, electronic stability control, electronic traction control, a hydro-pneumatic self-leveling suspension system, and a 5-15 kW onboard charger/inverter are featured in the Bollinger E-Chassis, which can be lengthened or shortened to suit the needs of individual customers. Bollinger says the E-Chassis will be built alongside its B1 and B2 vehicles at its factory in Michigan and will be available to commercial customers in 2021.

The Bollinger B1 is about the most brutish electric vehicle ever conceived. For years, Land Rover has touted its vehicles as the epitome of tough, but the B1 looks like it could squash any Land Rover ever made. It has all the grace and style of a diesel locomotive and should be almost as powerful. Not every commercial customer will need a Bollinger to deliver pastries or balloons, but for those who require a rugged commercial vehicle that can climb any hill, conquer any road, and deliver the mail — so to speak — under the worst possible conditions, Bollinger will be happy to build you a truck that will satisfy your most rigorous demands.



