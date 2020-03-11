Tesla Owns 80% Of Australian EV Market

March 11th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

In Australia, similar to the US, Tesla owns at least 80% of the EV market. While Tesla just made its 1,000,000th vehicle and bypassed a major milestone for a company that is just 16 years old (and taking on an entire industry), in Australia it is nearing its 18,000 mark and taking over the market in one fell swoop.

1,167 Tesla vehicles have been sent to Australia in 2020 Tesla holds about 80% of new EV sales to date in 2020 16,278 EVs were sold in Australia from 2012 through 2019 and sales this year bring the total to 17,578 vehicles

https://t.co/KvXJj1VJCR — JPR007 (@jpr007) March 6, 2020

And Tesla’s position is only going to keep rising. So far in 2020, the US automaker has claimed 80% of new EV sales in Australia, bringing its total to 17,600. The Driven reports that 1,000 Model 3 vehicles have been shipped to Australia in both January and February of 2020, along with a handful of Model S and Model X vehicles. Tesla provided the figures via its tracking sources and the company shows that demand for the Model 3 remains strong well after deliveries to all of those who initially reserved the Model 3 got theirs.

The graph below, put together by The Driven, just shows how Tesla’s sales of its Model 3s are dominating the EV market. It’s estimated 1,200 new EVs have been sold in Australia in 2020, and ~1,050 are Tesla vehicles. Hyundai falls in second place with just 162 EV sales. The Nissan LEAF, BMW i3, Jaguar I-Pace, and Renault Zoe round out the rest of the numbers.

These numbers are just for 2020. From 2012 through 2019, there were a total of 16,278 EVs sold in Australia. This just goes to show that Tesla’s push for consumers to switch to electric is being felt around the globe. We know that here in the US the EV market would be almost lifeless without Tesla’s push. This push is what is driving people to make the change to electric — whether or not they buy a Tesla isn’t the issue. The issue is making a smooth change to electricity as quickly as possible.

People are slow to change — have been since humans were first walking the earth. We get comfortable in our routines, and having to charge for 40 minutes at a Supercharger instead of 5–10 minutes at a gas station on a road trip is a change that concerns some people. I’ve had a few people (mostly friends who only know what they see on the news) tell me that they don’t want an EV because it takes so long to charge. They don’t think about charging at home, because that idea doesn’t exist to them — the media constantly hypes slower charging without noting most of that charging can mostly be done while you sleep, play, work, watch TV, or read CleanTechnica articles.

This is the beauty of Tesla, though — it not only encourages you to change, it helps you perceive life differently. It does this by giving the consumer more control. Instead of dreading a switch from easy gas vehicles to complicated EVs, Tesla makes it feel as if you are upgrading your life by making driving and owning a car simple and fun, and better not just for you, but for the world around you as well. It’s no wonder that Tesla owns 80% of the EV market in Australia and the US.



