Tesla Beverages In China Look Refreshing

March 11th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla has had a lot of success in China with its EVs and its new factory. However, Tesla Model 3 vehicles that are made in China as well as Model S and X vehicles made in the US aren’t the only thing Tesla is selling there. These Tesla beverages in China look refreshing and delightful:

In the US, Tesla has had a few challenges with Elon Musk’s idea of Teslaquila. It started as an April Fool’s Day joke with Elon Musk, who was “passed out” against a Model 3 while surrounded by Teslaquila bottles and holding a cardboard sign that read “bankwupt.” The latter was a reference to both Elmer Fudd and the FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) spread incessantly by Tesla critics and short sellers. He teased their constant claims of impending Tesla bankruptcy with the sign, indicating he thought those claims were a joke. On the stock market, when a company goes bankrupt, the letter “Q” is added to the end of its stock symbol. So, short sellers commonly used (and still use) the hashtag #TSLAQ instead of #TSLA when trashing Tesla on Twitter. Teslaquila was thus another pun referencing this crowd and the phrase “Tesla killer.” That’s how you get the following masterpiece:

Elon later filed a patent and trademark application for the name Teslaquila.

Teslaquila coming soon … https://t.co/AtoVGOtvVR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018

The problem was that Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) didn’t like the name Teslaquila if it didn’t adhere to its strict rules. They determine what is tequila and what isn’t. The name “Teslaquila” evoked the word “tequila,” which is a protected word. “If it wants to make Teslaquila viable as a tequila it would have to associate itself with an authorized tequila producer, comply with certain standards and request authorization from Mexico’s Industrial Property Institute,” the CRT told Reuters.

In China, Tesla seems to have taken the idea of making a unique drink — it may not be Teslaquila, but it is something nice and looks refreshing. I would be down to try some if it was available here. I love good beer, especially with my crawfish. If I had the choice, I would probably go with the red label. Perhaps Tesla could expand into the beverage industry–not just beer. Elon’s mother is a nutritionist and his brother is a chef and both are advocates of healthy eating. Perhaps the three of them could team up to revolutionize the beverage industry and put soda out of business.



