From Homelessness To Owning A Tesla

March 10th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

From homeless to owning a Tesla, this is a heartwarming story that describes the sheer will of getting out of a situation and making your life better.

This is the story of reddit user ChewieRoar, who was homeless 4 years ago. Today he is a Tesla owner. He was going through the bar scene, betting for change. He wound up getting a job as a bartender and a place to sleep on the kitchen floor. He later got hired as a chef in a local restaurant, and a month later took on a third job managing another bar. Three jobs.

That’s what it took to help him get on his feet, as we say here in the South. He met his girlfriend (now wife) and they moved to California. She started school — working toward a master’s degree in special education — and he continued to hustle. He also drove for Lyft at this time. In 2017, his credit was pretty low and hers was non-existent. His wife landed a nice teaching job, though, and last year he started something new: options trading.

He managed to turn $300 into $6,000 when Tesla’s stock price jumped over $300. By January, his wife had finished getting her master’s degree and he made some huge investments in Tesla that paid off some of his wife’s loans. Those investments also cleaned up their credit, and on March the 1st, they bought their Tesla Model 3.

Everyone has a story to share. We’ve all had our hardships and our moments when we didn’t know what we were going to do or how we were going to survive that stressful moment or longer period of time. We need stories like Chewie’s, because this is what keeps us going. We think, “what if this or that?” We look at our problems and panic over them, wondering just how we are going to solve them. Then we look at stories such as Chewie’s who (by working three jobs) managed to get from sleeping on the streets to a stable moment in his life in which he could then make more important decisions, such as embracing love.

There are many members of the Tesla community who have stories of their own. How they came into owning a Tesla is just a part of the story. Life is about the journey and the stories we share with one another. For Tesla owners and enthusiasts, Tesla is a huge part of our life and how we embrace life.

Many of these types of survival stories also include someone looking out for us. If it wasn’t for the angels in our lives, where would we be now?



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







