Zero Mass Water Transforms Columbian Community With New Hydropanel Installation

March 6th, 2020 by Kyle Field

Zero Mass Water and Conservation International partnered to transform the Columbian community of Bahia Hondita with the installation of a SOURCE Field comprised of 149 of Zero Mass Water’s Hydropanels. The new system will transform life in the community with an infusion of renewably-sourced water pulled from the atmosphere using abundant sunshine.

The new hydropanels will be installed in two different locations in the village to provide much needed water to residents. The arrays were designed specifically to meet the needs of the community, producing 22,000 liters of clean, renewably sourced pure water every month. SOURCE hydropanels use only sunlight to produce clean drinking water from the air, leveraging technology and material science to accomplish what would otherwise be considered magic.

“Water scarcity is an increasingly growing concern across the globe and one made ever more difficult for geographically remote communities,” Cody Friesen CEO of Zero Mass Water said. “Every single human deserves access to safe drinking water and this partnership with Conservation International has supported Bahia Hondita’s efforts to secure healthy water for their community, providing individuals with a solution to a long-standing problem they faced.”

Global water shortages impact those who can least afford to solve the crisis the most. Zero Mass Water CEO Cody Friesen generously funded this project with funds he received with his Lemelson-MIT award grant, setting a high bar for the philanthropic use of discretional funds. He’s not stopping there, either. “We’re looking forward to continuing this work for the many water-stressed remote communities in Colombia,” Friesen said.

The project was made possible with support from Conservation International and provides an invaluable, consistent fresh water supply for a community that has only known hardship when it comes to water. The arid climate of the area combined with its remote location mean there is no infrastructure for water that can practically serve the region. No roads meant trucked water was not an option, relegating residents to drinking unsafe water from a local borehole.

The new sustainable fresh water SOURCE Field from Zero Mass Water provides invaluable peace of mind to residents who, for the first time in their lives, will be able to focus on other things. Projects like economic development, education, even conservation can now be reasonably considered thanks to the new water supply.

While the community of Bahia Hondita could not be more geographically isolated from the comforts of modern infrastructure, it is far from alone when it comes to suffering from water shortages. In far too many places around the world, indigenous communities suffer due to a lack of existing water and/or electricity.

They may struggle for the necessities, but they are not forgotten. Zero Mass Water is on a mission to liberate them from the struggle, delivering abundant fresh water with every single hydropanel that goes up.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







