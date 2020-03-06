Tesla Powerwall Approved For Victoria Solar Battery Rebate

March 6th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The Tesla Powerwall, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can store energy from solar panels, provide backup power, and even be used for full off-the-grid use, has been approved for Victoria’s solar battery rebate. Tesla has emailed its customers in Victoria with the good news that the Powerwall has been approved for the rebate. The Solar Homes Programs will provide a discount up to a maximum of $4,838 and are targeting areas with high PV penetration as well as population growth.

On its website, Tesla shares its excitement about being a part of the Victoria Solar Homes Program and the battery’s ability to make it more cost-effective to use clean energy in your homes.

The Powerwall starts at $6,826, and you can click here to see if your postal code qualifies for the Solar Homes Program rebates.

Solar panels are a great way to power your home with the energy of the sun instead of fossil fuels or even nuclear power. Today, a solar power system in Australia will typically save homeowners hundreds of dollars per year per kW, which generally means thousands of dollars a year in savings from a full solar power system. Add in the ability to store this power with Tesla’s Powerwall and the savings can grow further.

Just to give you an idea of how high electricity rates are in Australia, Twitter user, Ashla Wolf, who lives in Melbourne, told me that she pays $300–$500 a month during the summer and $500–$700 a month during the wintertime. Her household has only three people in it, but she told me that soon it will be just her and her sister. In US dollars, that would be a range of $200 to $331 per month. I pay around $111 a month with Entergy here in Lousiana, which combines gas and electricity. The average electric bill here in Baton Rouge is $105 a month, so I am just $6 above the average. The idea of paying over $200 a month on electricity is just absurd to me.

Combining relatively high electricity prices in Australia with low solar power costs, Australians have been going solar (+ storage) in high percentages for years, with Australians saving billions of dollars a year as a result. Dropping costs and helpful government incentives continue the trend and are leading Australia toward a 100% renewable electricity future.

It’s good to see governments taking the initiative to help homeowners save money by switching to solar and batteries for their electricity needs. Not only does it help citizens save money, but it enables them to utilize cleaner ways of using power that won’t harm the environment.



