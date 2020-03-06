New Jobs At Tesla Giga Shanghai Shine Light On Solar & Energy Storage Expansion

March 6th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

New job openings at Giga Shanghai (Tesla Gigafactory 3) shine light on Tesla’s plans for solar and energy storage in China. Tesmanian has reported that on March 6th, Tesla China posted two job openings related to solar and energy storage. It seems this was the first time Tesla China had posted any type of job openings on its official Wechat account, and is also the first time Tesla China is looking for project managers in those related fields. This came about after Elon Musk shared a tweet of Tesla’s worldwide solar business expansion.

Looking forward to international expansion later this year 😀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2020

Tesla China is looking for project managers who will design and execute solar projects for both commercial and residential customers. The other job post is for someone to help develop energy storage projects and will be based at Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.

Just as with the vehicle side of its business, China seems like a smart move for Tesla’s energy side. It’s also great for us in America because it shows that China supports an American business operating there despite the drama between our leaders.

As for the environment, well, the coronavirus pandemic has provided some light into what is possible with clean tech. China’s air has been significantly cleaner during the outbreak. Air pollution levels dropped by almost a quarter in February as coal-fired power plants and industrial facilities were ramped down in high-risk areas. This was done to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. NASA reported that nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant from burning fossil fuels, had levels down as low as 30%.

Some critics are concerned about Tesla’s future in solar and energy since Tesla and Panasonic ended their joint partnership at the Buffalo Gigafactory, but this could be due to Tesla figuring out better ways to develop and produce solar technology without the aid of Panasonic. Sometimes good things have to end for better things and better ways of doing those things to come along.

Tesla has taken on the challenge of not just revitalizing the solar business, but also uniting two separate industries under one roof (energy and auto) and creating a perfectly balanced blend for the company’s customers to enjoy. China sees this as well as the fact that when a Tesla customer buys a vehicle, they often also want to buy solar and battery products. This is why Tesla’s new job openings in China show a bright light of hope for a country with one of the highest pollution rates on the planet.



