FPL Receives Approval to Launch the Largest Community Solar Program in the U.S.

March 6th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

– New solar program will make going 100% solar an option for FPL customers and will more than double the amount of community solar in the U.S.

– Supported by the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Vote Solar, some of Florida’s largest employers including Walmart and numerous cities and counties

– The program will include the addition of 20 new solar power plants – totaling 1,490 megawatts of solar – by mid-2021

JUNO BEACH, Fla. – Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) this week received approval from the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) to launch the largest community solar program in the United States – FPL SolarTogetherSM. The program will more than double the amount of community solar currently available in the U.S. and provide FPL customers the opportunity to cost-effectively support the growth of solar in Florida. Additionally, the program will benefit all FPL customers by reducing the company’s already-low fuel costs and adding more emissions-free solar generation to FPL’s energy mix.

“This program represents significant forward progress for the solar landscape of not only Florida, but the entire United States,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. “For years, access to solar energy for many Floridians was not economical or easily accessible. Now, FPL SolarTogether will provide more of our customers access to the environmental and financial benefits of solar generation regardless of where they live or how much money they make while helping increase fuel diversity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and launch Florida into a leadership position for solar energy.”

As a response to increased customer demand for alternative ways to receive the financial and environmental benefits of solar generation – leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower energy bills – FPL SolarTogether removes traditional barriers such as large upfront costs, no long-term commitment, no penalty for leaving and the program can move with you, providing a cost-effective, hassle-free way to go solar. The innovative program is expected to generate $249 million in net cost savings for both participants and the general body of customers. In fact, FPL’s general body of customers are expected to save about $112 million over the life of the solar plants.

“By unanimously approving FPL SolarTogether – the largest shared solar program in the country – the FPSC has, once again, reminded the world that Florida is committed to leading by example when it comes to adapting to changing times and meeting customers’ needs while taking a long-term view to keep costs down,” said Silagy. “In addition to providing unprecedented solar access to customers who choose to participate in the voluntary program, FPL SolarTogether will help keep the air clean and bills low for all of our customers as we march toward installing more than 30 million solar panels by 2030.”

Support for the FPL SolarTogether program comes from some of Florida’s largest employers and national chains like Walmart and 7-Eleven, numerous cities and counties such as Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and organizations like the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and Vote Solar.

More than 150,000 residential and small business customers have shown interest for FPL SolarTogether by signing up for program updates in anticipation of the program’s launch.

This voluntary solar program puts participants in full control of their level of commitment. Customers can offset up to 100% of their electricity use with emissions-free solar. Each month, participants will receive a fixed subscription charge based on the amount of their subscription as well as a subscription credit that is determined by the output from the associated solar power plants. Over time, the subscription credit will increase, resulting in a net-zero charge for participation.

“Long gone are the days when electricity was simply a commodity and customers weren’t focused on the source of power generation. Now, with climate change at the forefront of many conversations, FPL SolarTogether allows customers interested in advancing solar energy to be in control of their energy sources,” said Dr. Stephen Smith, executive director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. “The Commission’s unanimous approval of the largest community solar program in the country will help propel Florida to the next level of solar leadership. FPL’s innovative SolarTogether program will provide access to low-cost solar energy for families and businesses across our state that want to make a real difference in tackling climate change by adopting clean, renewable sources of power. We look forward to continuing to work with FPL as the company moves forward with the launch of this groundbreaking program.”

Designed to provide everyone with an opportunity to participate, FPL SolarTogether also includes an allocated portion of its solar capacity to low-income customers. This component represents the largest low-income solar offering in the country and is also expected to launch later this year.

“SolarTogether opens the door to a greener energy future that comes with cost savings that low-income households need now more than ever,” said Katie Chiles Ottenweller, southeast director of Vote Solar. “Clean energy solutions to keep bills affordable will mean more Floridians who are struggling to make ends meet can go to bed at night with one less thing to worry about.”

Customers interested in learning more about FPL’s newest solar offering can visit FPL.com/SolarTogether and use the Bill Estimator tool to see how participating in this program can lower their energy bill over time. Calculations use an average 1,000-kWh residential monthly bill and actual savings are subject to change based on a customer’s usage and subscription level. When enrollment opens later this month, this calculator will customize the bill savings to the customer’s account.

FPL plans to open enrollment on March 17, 2020.

Benefits of Participating in FPL SolarTogether

Fixed monthly subscription charge, no upfront cost or cancellation fees and receive solar credits immediately

Ability to go 100% solar using FPL built and maintained solar power plants located across Florida to optimize performance

No rooftop installation needed, no maintenance or insurance required, and you can take it with you if you move

Florida’s largest generator of solar energy

FPL continues to be the leading driver of advancing solar in the Sunshine State. Twenty dedicated solar power plants, totaling 1,490 MW, are being constructed to support the FPL SolarTogether program. In addition, four new solar power plants currently under construction are expected to be online later this year as part of FPL’s SoBRA agreement approved by the FPSC. They will join the 18 solar power plants already in operation, with two that feature innovative energy storage, and hundreds of smaller solar installations* as FPL continues with its plans to install 30 million solar panels by 2030.

As Florida’s largest generator of solar power, FPL has approximately 1,250 megawatts of universal solar capacity, including:

FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy and Battery Storage Center, Charlotte County

FPL Barefoot Bay Solar Energy Center, Brevard County

FPL Blue Cypress Solar Energy Center, Indian River County

FPL Citrus Solar Energy and Battery Storage Center, DeSoto County

FPL Coral Farms Solar Energy Center, Putnam County

FPL DeSoto Next Generation Solar Energy Center, DeSoto County

FPL Loggerhead Solar Energy Center, St. Lucie County

FPL Hammock Solar Energy Center, Hendry County

FPL Horizon Solar Energy Center, Alachua and Putnam counties

FPL Indian River Solar Energy Center, Indian River County

FPL Interstate Solar Energy Center, St. Lucie County

FPL Manatee Solar Energy Center, Manatee County

FPL Martin Next Generation Clean Energy Center (hybrid solar/natural gas), Martin County

FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center, Miami-Dade County

FPL Pioneer Trail Solar Energy Center, Volusia County

FPL Space Coast Next Generation Solar Energy Center, Brevard County

FPL Sunshine Gateway Solar Energy Center, Columbia County

FPL Wildflower Solar Energy Center, DeSoto County

FPL Solar Circuit at Daytona International Speedway, Volusia County*

Solar research installation at Florida International University, Miami-Dade County*

Florida Power & Light Company

Florida Power & Light Company is the largest energy company in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, serving more than 5 million customer accounts or an estimated 10 million+ people across the state of Florida. FPL’s typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill is approximately 30% lower than the latest national average and among the lowest in the U.S. FPL’s service reliability is better than 99.98%, and its highly fuel-efficient power plant fleet is one of the cleanest among all electric companies nationwide. The company was recognized in 2019 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities by Escalent for the sixth consecutive year.

A leading Florida employer with approximately 8,900 employees, FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, ethics and diversity, and has been ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune’s 2020 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies.”

NextEra Energy is also the parent company of Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 470,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

Courtesy FPL.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







