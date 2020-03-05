Celebrating 20 Years of “Louisiana Clean Fuels,” + Golfer Can Win Jaguar I-PACE

March 5th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Louisiana Clean Fuels is hosting the Clean Fuels Classics, and one lucky golfer will win a Jaguar I-PACE on Friday, March 13th, donated by Baton Rouge’s Paretti Family of Dealerships. The brand new, all-electric Jaguar I-PACE will be given to a lucky golfer who gets a hole-in-one at their sponsored hole at the Clean Fuels Classic Golf Tournament. The event takes place at Pelican Point Golf & Country Club in Gonzales, LA.

Louisiana Clean Fuels is also celebrating 20 years as a Clean Cities Coalition. On April 12, 2000, the Greater Baton Rouge Clean Cities Coalition was formed and received designation as a U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities Coalition.

The Clean Fuels Classic is a golf scramble that is open to the public and will celebrate Louisiana Clean Fuels’ 20th Anniversary as a Clean Cities Coalition. The funds raised from the tournament will help the nonprofit promote the installation of EV charging stations throughout the state, provide free safety training to first responders, work with both local school districts and public transit companies to find funding for new and cleaner buses, and offer technical training to support Louisiana’s natural gas fleets.

If you are in the area and choose to attend, not only will you be investing in Louisiana’s future for clean energy, but you will also enjoy a fun day with excellent food, a Bloody Mary bar, and a raffle that will include prizes such as a cuff bracelet from Mimosa Handcrafted and a 60 inch flat-screen TV donated by Covington Orthopedics.

Registered golfers wearing green to the Clean Fuels Classic will be given a free raffle entry at check-in. Team and player tickets are available here as well as at the door between 7:00–7:30am on March 13, 2020. Also, as indicated above, one lucky golfer will win that Jaguar I-PACE. If you wish to attend without playing, you can also buy tickets to do so and to support Louisiana Clean Fuels in the process.



