John Kerry To Speak At Movin’On World Summit On Sustainable Mobility

March 4th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

John Kerry, 68th United States Secretary of State and founder of World War Zero, will be attending the 4th annual Movin’On Summit in Montreal. He will be speaking at the summit on his experience battling climate change. He will also connect with a community of decision-makers that committed to creating concrete solutions for sustainable mobility.

The summit will take place on June 3–5, 2020, at McGill University in Montreal. John Kerry will discuss spearheading his initiative World War Zero to combat climate change.

“Climate change is an existential threat to humanity. In order to overcome this grave challenge, we will need to join forces. Movin’On recognizes that World War Zero’s fight for the climate and its own important work with sustainable mobility are intricately intertwined and complementary in nature. For that reason, Movin’On has invited John Kerry to join the summit to promote this unprecedented worldwide cooperation, something that is needed now more than ever. Only together — civil society, corporations and political actors working in unity — will we overcome.” —Movin’On Summit

This international summit is on sustainable mobility and it has the aim of moving us from ambition to action. Startups interested in combating global warming and air pollution, preserving resources, improving multimodal mobility, ensuring safe and accessible mobility, and designing new global transport efficiency will take part in a startup challenge.

Secretary @JohnKerry will speak at Movin’On Summit about his battle against #climatechange via @WorldWarZeroOrg. Movin’On shares his conviction that it is by joining forces that we will win the fight. #MovinOnConnect #SustainableMobility — Movin'On Connect (@movinonconnect) March 4, 2020

The top 40 startups will be able to exhibit their technology at the summit, and will also receive free travel and accommodation. Out of those 40, two will be selected as winners. Along with John Kerry as the keynote speaker, other speakers include:

Manuel de Araújo , Mayor of Quelimane City, Zambezia Province, Mozambique

, Mayor of Quelimane City, Zambezia Province, Mozambique Laurence Batlle , Chairwoman of the Executive Board at RATP Dev and Member of the Executive Board at Group RATP

, Chairwoman of the Executive Board at RATP Dev and Member of the Executive Board at Group RATP Thomas Becker , VP Urban Mobility at BMW Group

, VP Urban Mobility at BMW Group Charlotte Dennery , CEO at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

, CEO at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions Anne Goodchild , Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director of the Supply Chain Transportation and Logistics Center at the University of Washington

, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director of the Supply Chain Transportation and Logistics Center at the University of Washington Sylvain Haon , Senior Director, Strategy at the International Association for Public Transport (UITP)

, Senior Director, Strategy at the International Association for Public Transport (UITP) Alexandre de Juniac , Director General and CEO at the International Air Transport Association (IATA)

, Director General and CEO at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Ilham Kadri , Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO at Solvay

, Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO at Solvay Patrick Koller , Chief Executive Officer at Faurecia

, Chief Executive Officer at Faurecia Florent Menegaux , Chief Executive Officer at Michelin Group

, Chief Executive Officer at Michelin Group Andrew Miller , Associate Director, Mobility at Sidewalk Labs

, Associate Director, Mobility at Sidewalk Labs Eléonore Morel , CEO at the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH)

, CEO at the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) Thanh Nguyen , Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Americas and EMEA at Farasis Energy, Inc.

, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Americas and EMEA at Farasis Energy, Inc. Jeffrey D. Sachs , Professor, and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University

, Professor, and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Julie Sweet , Chief Executive Officer at Accenture

, Chief Executive Officer at Accenture Young Tae Kim, Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum (ITF)

