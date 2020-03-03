When Oil Companies Go Too Far — This Is Disgusting

March 3rd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

What is the line that shows that oil companies have gone too far? Perhaps this could be it: An Alberta oil company, X-Site Energy Services, handed out promotional stickers at job sites for workers to wear on their hard hats. These stickers had a cartoon image of Greta Thunberg, who is now 17, being sexually assaulted. The sticker had the name of the oilfield company printed boldly across the bottom of the decal. When asked about the sticker, Doug Sparrow, the general manager, said that not only was he aware of it, but also, “She’s not a child. She’s 17.”

As a woman, this angers me. As a human being, this disgusts me. The fact that a representative of a company is okay with the idea of promoting sexual assault on anyone and sees that it is totally fine just shows how sickening some of those in power truly are. Greta’s response was pure class. She didn’t take it personally. Instead, she used it to remind people of what she truly stands for.

They are starting to get more and more desperate…

This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020

Someone drew a cartoon image of Greta Thunberg being raped in a violent fashion, added their company logo, and printed it. And many of those who support Trump and are against climate change are supportive of this — men and women. The truth is that many on both the “left” and “right” don’t see those on the other side as human beings, but simply as the enemy, so they pretend that it is okay to demonize the other side through violence or in other explicit ways.

This shows that many are losing their humanity. If someone is perfectly fine with the idea of raping someone because they disagree with their stance on politics or science, then that person has lost their humanity. However, Greta has a very valid point. Typical bullies fight back in nasty ways when they are losing.

They say shes not a child, shes 17. In relation to the sticker. But when she gives Researched talks on climate change, suddenly shes a kid again and should stay in school. Which is it? They cant have both. — Tondalao (@Tondalaoz) February 29, 2020

Greta has a loud voice that inspires her generation to do something. The younger generation’s anger is scaring the older generation. They fear they will lose their power and privileges. Oil and gas companies know that most of the world depends on them for fuel, water bottles, and even toothbrushes. Anything made from plastic is made from fossil fuels. They know this, so this is why they lower their standards.

These companies pride themselves on fighting dirty. They pride themselves on the way they have mercilessly encouraged the bullying of a child who is just becoming an adult, one who demands that adults who are older and have been in power longer accept their own roles in the destruction of our planet. This is why they joke about killing her, raping her, and doing disgusting things to her. They don’t see her as human, but as the enemy, simply because they are terrified of what Greta Thunberg represents: judgment. She is judging them for their actions and they hate her for it. They go to their churches, pray to their gods, then joke about harming a child while pretending it is for the good of all in order to feel better about themselves. Yes, we are losing our humanity if we look the other way and don’t speak out.

It doesn’t matter what you believe, who you believe in, or, politically speaking, what color you think you are. This was disturbing and disgusting and has gone too far. The question isn’t how far those who are throwing away their human decency will go — we have seen that. The question is this: how long will those of us with some amount of decency tolerate it?



