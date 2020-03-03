Florida Approves Largest Community Solar Program In The US

March 3rd, 2020 by Guest Contributor

SolarTogether Will Expand Low-Cost, Clean Energy in the Sunshine State

Tallahassee, Florida — Today, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) unanimously approved the Florida Power & Light Co. (FPL) SolarTogether program, which will ensure the development of 1,490 MW of solar over the next two years making it the largest community solar program in the US. The program will help to propel the Sunshine State into a leadership position on solar development and reduce dependence on fossil fuels that contribute to climate change.

The program is projected to generate millions of dollars in savings and aims to meet the growing demand for solar power from small and large customers. FPL estimates that more than 120,000 families and small businesses have expressed interest to participate in SolarTogether. Additionally, commercial customers like Broward County and Walmart wanted to see it approved by the PSC. An important feature of a settlement agreement between multiple parties including Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and Vote Solar created an opportunity for low-income customers to also participate in this novel program.

In response to today’s decision, Dr. Stephen A. Smith, Executive Director at the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, stated the following:

“We applaud the Florida Public Service Commission for embracing a new, innovative solar program that will greatly expand access to solar power for customers, including low-income customers, and generate millions of dollars in projected economic benefits. There was a time when customers paid little mind to the source of their power. No longer. The Commission’s unanimous approval delivers a program that will help expand low-cost, clean, solar power options for the Sunshine State.”

Since 1985, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy has worked to promote responsible energy choices to ensure clean, safe and healthy communities throughout the Southeast. Learn more at www.cleanenergy.org



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







